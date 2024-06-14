Brett Baty drives in three in first start at second base for Syracuse

Brett Baty started his first game at second base with the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night, but it was what he did at the plate that helped the major league club's Triple-A affiliate to a 14-4 win against Lehigh Valley.

The infielder went 3-for-5 while driving in three runs and scoring twice. In five games with Syracuse, Baty is now hitting .458 with three home runs and nine RBI.

However, as a second baseman, it seems Baty has passed his first test. He didn't have an error and even turned a double play. While Mets manager Carlos Mendoza still sees Baty as a third baseman, he wanted to get Baty some reps at second base in case they need him to in certain circumstances with the big league club.

"He's a third baseman but we wanted to make sure we check that box that he's playing his first professional innings on the right side of the infield in the minor leagues as opposed to here in the big leagues," Mendoza said before Thursday's game. "Versatility is important. At times, you never know roster-wise where you're at and for him to get those reps now is important. Angles, turning double plays, a lot of those things are new for him. For him to play a game there will benefit him."

But Baty wasn't the only Mets prospect raking for Syracuse on Thursday night. Luisangel Acuña went 4-for-5 while driving in four runs and scoring twice, he also walked. His only empty at-bat was an error that could have easily been scored a hit.

Acuña has turned it on at the plate in Triple-A after a slow start to the season. Acuña is hitting .259 after Thursday's performance and now has 10 hits over his last five games.

It'll be interesting to see if Baty will play second in Syracuse's next game, which is scheduled for Friday against these same Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.