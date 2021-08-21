Brett Anderson K's three
Brett Anderson strikes out three batters while walking three and allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Nationals
Before the Mets traded for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, the Mets and Chicago Cubs were discussing what would've been a massive blockbuster.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
Prior to Friday night's Yankees game vs. the Minnesota Twins, Aaron Boone gave some updates on Gleyber Torres and Domingo German, who are both out with injuries.
Keibert Ruiz and Donovan Casey, both acquired in the Max Scherzer and Trea Turner trade, expressed excitement over their fit in their new organization.
Jordan Spieth was a human highlight reel on the front-nine of Day 2 of The Northern Trust, which included a pair of eagles.
Lydia Ko pulled off some spectacular shots on Friday at Carnoustie, including one doozie out of the bunker from her knees at the par-4 ninth.
Former teammates at odds over alleged peer pressure to take the knee during national anthem before international matches in protest at racial injustice and discrimination
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
The Giants planned to hit some golf balls as a team bonding exercise Friday night. Tempers flared during the second joint practice between the teams, with Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard squaring off and throwing punches at each other well after the session ended. Hill and Shepard were part of a group of players mingling in the middle of the two practice fields following the tense, two-hour workout in humid weather conditions when they suddenly began swinging.
47 medalists who accounted for 62 medals in Tokyo will descend on Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Prefontaine Classic.The intrigue: After missing the Olympics due to a marijuana suspension, American star Sha'Carri Richardson will race against all three Jamaican medal winners in the 100 meters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Richardson will also run alongside Allyson Felix and Gabby Thomas in the women's 200 meters.Other big names include Athing Mu
Liz Loza is joined by Neil Dutton from RotoViz, numberFire, 4-for-4 football, and Roto Underworld to help preview all of the TE1 options heading into the 2021 NFL season. The duo put each TE into a tier (Elite, Rising Stars, Flashes/Fading, and Darling Dart Throws) and give you their favorite sleepers and fades.
Major League Baseball is reportedly breaking up with its longtime trading card partner Topps, which has been releasing the player memorabilia since 1952.
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn, the American League ERA leader, gets the thumb during mandatory mid-inning substance check vs. A's after throwing belt.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Golf is a fickle game - one day you're Collin Morikawa, on top of the FedEx Cup point standings, or Dustin Johnson, the defending tournament champion, or Kevin Kisner, the winner of last week's tournament and more than a million ...
Nelly Korda’s run of seemingly perfection came to an end Friday as she proved to be a mere mortal in carding a 1-over 73 at the AIG Women's Open.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch outlined his plan for Miguel Cabrera during the five-game road trip, which features stops in Toronto and St. Louis.
Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol reportedly isn't guaranteed to return next season despite him confirming he would earlier in Tokyo.
It’s exhausting just to follow Bryson DeChambeau’s endless tribulations, so one can only guess at how enervating it must be to live them.
A U.S. District Court judge in South Florida ruled in favor of the PGA Tour’s request for summary judgement.
Torrance Little League defeated Hooksett, N.H. 10-2 in the opening game of the Little League Baseball World Series on Thursday.