Bretagne Ladies Tour: Grace Brown wins stage 3 time trial, takes overall lead

Grace Brown

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) stormed to the stage 3 victory at the Bretagne Ladies Tour, winning the day's 19.5km time trial in Plouay.

The Australian time trial champion won the stage with the fastest time of 26:57, beating runner-up Maaike Boogaard (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) and third-placed Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93), who both posted times that were 1:09 slower.

Brown has moved into the overall race lead with 17 seconds ahead of Demay and 28 seconds ahead of Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo).

The stage 3 time trial offered the peloton a 19.5km route throughout Plouay that included a climb over the Côte de Lézot (1km at 4.5% average gradient).

Brown came into the stage as the overwhelming favourite to win the time trial and take the general classification lead.

She has had consistently strong performances in the discipline that included a gold medal in the time trial at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, defending her title in the time trial at the Australian Championships (winning gold in 2019, 2022 and 2023), and a silver medal in the time trial at the 2022 UCI World Championships in Wollongong, while also winning the overall title at the 2023 Women's Tour Down Under.

Results

