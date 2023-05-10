Bretagne Ladies Tour: Fortin outduels Lach in sprint to win stage 2

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 02: Valentine Fortin of France and Cofidis Women Team competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023, Women's Elite a 156.6km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde / #UCIWWT / on April 02, 2023 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Valentine Fortin (Cofidis) outsprinted Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) to win stage 2 of the Bretagne Ladies Tour in Saint-Méen-le-Grand. With the second-place finish on stage 2, Lach retains the leader’s jersey.

A crash in the final 3km turned the steamrolling surge of sprint trains into a small bunch contest, just seven riders making the final right-hand turn with 100 metres to the line. Martina Alzini (Cofidis) took third place ahead of Maria Martins (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Arianna Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling). Trailing from a small gap were Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa Pro) and Victoire Berteau (Cofidis), and then the majority of the field was given the same time due to the crash.

"The goal was victory today. Honestly, I don't think we could do better," Fortin said after the race, celebrating her first win of the season.

From the start in Plémet for the 124.3km inland route, the front of the peloton saw Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling protecting Lach as they took on the five km laps in Saint-Méen-le-Grand to complete the stage. Also bunched at the front were AG Insurance - Soudal QuickStep, Cofidis Women Team, FDJ-SUEZ, Arkea Pro Cycling Team or Human Powered Health.

It was not until the final circuit that the peloton broke apart and the final sprint was contested by the select riders who avoided the late crash.

Thursday brings the stage 3 time trial, 19.5km in Plouay. Lach holds a 13-second lead in the GC over Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo).

Results

