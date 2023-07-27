Bret Bielema has a strong take on Wisconsin’s new air raid offense

Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema stole the headlines entering Big Ten Media Days this week as he hired former Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard as a senior analyst.

The hire led to reaction from fans online, comments by Bielema and even a statement from legendary Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez.

There is much more to take away from the event in Indianapolis. But before the page is turned to what Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell, Braelon Allen, Tanner Mordecai and Maema Njongmeta had to say, there is one more comment from Bielema to highlight.

Given he is a former head coach at Wisconsin and knows the fabric of the program quite well, he was asked for thoughts on the shift to an air raid offense under Phil Longo:

Bielema was asked if it would be weird to watch Wisconsin in Phil Longo’s version of the Air Raid. Said no but it will be for fans that have watched the #Badgers offense the last 30 years. “If it goes well, it goes well. But if it doesn’t go well, that’s potential land mines.” — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 26, 2023

There’s a weird dynamic going on with older Wisconsin coaches and fans. It feels like if the Badgers’ new system falls on its face and fails, there will be many to take joy in the downfall and point back to what the program’s approach used to be.

I’m sure any Wisconsin fan would agree with Bielema’s words on the surface. If the new offense doesn’t work, things could get rough on the field. But pair the Leonhard hire with all of this, and it feels like the Illinois head coach wants to say “karma” at the end of the day.

