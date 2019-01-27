Bret Bielema reportedly expects to be next Patriots defensive coordinator originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Patriots have more important things to worry about right now than who will fill their defensive coordinator void next season, but that isn't preventing the rumors from flying.

With Brian Flores reportedly set to accept the Dolphins' head coach position after the Super Bowl, many believe it could be former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano taking his spot with New England. Ex-Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, who has spent the season as Bill Belichick's consultant, says "not so fast."

Bielema has been telling people that he will be the next Patriots defensive coordinator, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

A report from NFL Network this past week stated that Greg Schiano is set to take a top defensive coaching position with the Patriots, but I'm not 100 percent certain that he would be the defensive coordinator. Per a league source, Bret Bielema, who joined the Patriots' staff this season as a "consultant to the head coach," has been telling people that he is going to become the Patriots' defensive coordinator.

Per the rest of Volin's report, it would be unlike Belichick to pick an outside hire as one of his coordinators, but that favors Bielema over Schiano considering Bielema's current position with the Patriots.

While rumors swirl regarding the defensive coordinator job, the Patriots remain focused on the task at hand as they touch down in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

