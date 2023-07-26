Bret Bielema believes bringing Jim Leonhard to Illinois is a winning move for his program

INDIANAPOLIS – Bret Bielema built a reputation for being aggressive during his nine seasons at Wisconsin, including seven as head coach.

Bielema wasn’t afraid to speak his mind, regarding officiating and/or alleged recruiting violations by opposing coaches.

He fired new offensive line coach Mike Markuson just two games into the 2012 season and promoted graduate assistant Bart Miller to line coach.

Bielema’s latest hire for Illinois – Jim Leonhard as senior defensive analyst – is both aggressive and shrewd.

“Jimmy’s football IQ is at a different level,” Bielema, preparing for his third season at Illinois, said Wednesday during Day 1 of the Big Ten preseason meetings. “I first met him when I was the defensive coordinator and I walked out of that meeting (saying): ‘Wow. This guy sees the game.’…

“It is going to be a great tool for me. I think anytime I can get someone I really respect on how they see the game, that brings a lot of great (possibilities).”

Hiring a man who was a three-time, All-American safety at UW and who coached there for seven seasons is an aggressive move that smacks of a confident coach unconcerned if the move ruffles any feathers in Madison.

It is also shrewd because Aaron Henry, a defensive back at UW from 2007-11, is entering his first season as the Illini’s defensive coordinator.

Henry, entering his third season overall on the Illinois staff, is smart enough to know he can rely on Leonhard for advice. Leonhard is humble enough to share his expertise if asked.

“I tell our players (that) competition brings the best out of you,” said Bielema, whose team hosts UW on Oct. 21. “I think when you have good coaches in the building it really brings out good coaching.”

When did Bielema begin pursuing Leonhard?

The Illini routed UW last season, 34-10, and head coach Paul Chryst was fired less than 24 hours later. Leonhard was named interim head coach but eventually chose to leave UW after Luke Fickell was hired as head coach.

“We started having some conversations (last winter) and one thing led to another,” Bielema said. “I know he wasn’t in a big hurry. I said what I would love for you to do is to join us in a senior analyst role. Don’t just work with our defense. I want you to work with our offense on what you see. I want to get him involved in special teams.”

Leonhard, 40, is set to join the Illini next month for preseason camp. As an off-field analyst he cannot coach or recruit. However, he can study video of the Illini and opponents and help prepare the game plan.

According to Bielema, Leonhard will work with the team Sunday through Thursday and then can spend time with his family on Friday and Saturday.

"Still working out the details," Bielema said.

Bielema first met Leonhard in 2004 when Leonhard was a senior safety at UW and Bielema was in his first season as defensive coordinator.

“He had some presence and awareness on the field,” Bielema said. “I was like, if you ever want to coach you’d be pretty good."

