Brest want to keep Inter Milan’s Martín Satriano

Stade Brestois may be about to embark on their first European adventure, following their qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, however, will any of the strikers that helped get them there still be at the club come August?

There remain doubts about the future of Steve Mounié. The former Huddersfield Town forward is yet to respond to a contract extension offer amid interest from other clubs around Europe. There is also uncertainty surrounding the situation of Martín Satriano (23). The Uruguayan forward wasn’t the most prolific, netting only four goals for Les Ty Zéfs in Ligue 1 last season. However, his contribution is considerable both out of possession and in build-up.

It is therefore no surprise that Brest want to keep Satriano, however, it may be difficult to do so. The striker was only on loan at Brest from Inter Milan last season and they will therefore have to negotiate with the Serie A side to retain the player. However, Internazionale are demanding around €10m for the forward, according to Ignazio Genuardi, whilst clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany are also considering a move for Satriano.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle