Brest reclaim second place in Ligue 1

Brest beat Lorient 1-0 on Sunday to move back into second place in Ligue 1 (LOIC VENANCE)

Surprise package Brest beat Lorient 1-0 in a Brittany derby on Sunday to reclaim second place in Ligue 1 and remain on course for Champions League qualification.

Former Lyon and Rennes winger Romain Del Castillo scored the only goal of the game for the visitors four minutes from time, placing a low shot into the far corner of the net.

Brest then held on for the victory despite having Billal Brahimi sent off in stoppage time, as they got back to winning ways after taking just one point from their last two outings.

The result lifts them back up into second place above Monaco, who won 5-2 at Metz on Saturday.

Brest, who have never qualified for Europe, are four points better off than fourth-placed Lille, who beat Lens 2-1 on Friday.

The top three in Ligue 1 will qualify automatically for next season's expanded Champions League, with fourth place entering in the preliminary rounds.

Brest's win also allowed them to close the gap on leaders Paris Saint-Germain to nine points before the reigning champions play at bitter rivals Marseille later on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Rennes saw their prospects of European qualification dealt a blow in a 2-0 defeat away to Patrick Vieira's Strasbourg, for whom Marvin Senaya and substitute Jeremy Sebas scored second-half goals.

Nantes moved out of the relegation play-off place by winning their first game since Antoine Kombouare returned for a second spell as coach, beating Nice 2-1 away.

Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed's 76th-minute penalty made the difference after Terem Moffi's penalty for Nice cancelled out Matthis Abline's opener.

Second in the table at the season's halfway stage, Nice have now won just once in eight league games and are holding on grimly to fifth position.

Montpellier and Toulouse won away at Le Havre and bottom club Clermont respectively, as Lorient drop into the relegation play-off spot.

