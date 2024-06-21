Brest pessimistic about chances of retaining Martín Satriano and Kamory Doumbia

Speaking to L’Équipe, Stade Brestois sporting director Grégory Lorenzi has said that he is pessimistic about the prospect of retaining Martín Satriano (23) and Kamory Doumbia (21), both of whom spent last season on loan with Les Ty Zéfs.

Brest are coming off the back of a historic season. For the first time in the Breton club’s history, Les Ty Zéfs will play in Europe next season, and not only that, they will feature in the UEFA Champions League. It is a spectacular achievement, however, it doesn’t mean that they will have significant means to strengthen this summer.

Lorenzi has revealed that, independently of sales, Brest only have been €8-10m to spend this summer. Such a strict budget makes moves for Satriano and Doumbia unlikely. “For Martín Satriano, I don’t think we can meet Inter’s demands,” said Brest’s sporting director. “We are working on other deals. As for Kamory Doumbia, for now, he is not in our reach, financially.”

As a result, it looks like both players may return to their former clubs: Satriano to Inter Milan, and Doumbia back to Stade de Reims. Some big-money sales could change the scenario. Lorenzi added that discussions with Steve Mounié, whose contract is expiring in just a matter of days, remain open.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle