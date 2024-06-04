Brest inform UEFA they’ll play their Champions League home games at Guingamp

Brest have informed UEFA they have opted to play their Champions League home games next season at Guingamp’s Stade du Roudourou, according to a report this Tuesday from L’Equipe. The Ligue 2 side home was the overwhelming favorite ground to host Les Pirates after it transpired Brest could not use their home Stade Francis Le Blé, which does not meet UEFA specifications. UEFA would have only allowed letting in 5.000 fans, which Brest categorically refused, paving the way for Brest to find a new home in Brittany.

The outlet understands that Brest, who will be drawn in Pot 4 in the revamped 36-team Champions League, have got in touch with UEFA to announce them they would play in the 18.000-capacity Roudourou. Brest are set to play eight group games, including four at Guingamp, against two teams from each pot. L’Equipe adds that UEFA planned to send in experts to assess the Roudourou. The ground last welcomed European football back in 2014 when Guingamp qualified for the Europa League group stage on the back of their shock Coupe de France win.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval