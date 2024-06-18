Brest confirm Karamoko Dembélé departure

Stade Brestois have confirmed that Karamoko Dembélé (21) will not rejoin the club, following the expiry of his loan at League One side Blackpool.

Former Scotland and England youth international Dembélé joined Brest from Celtic on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. In his first season with Les Ty Zéfs, he struggled to establish himself in the first team and was restricted to just 18 appearances for the Breton club. He only started one of those matches and never started a Ligue 1 encounter.

Last season, he headed out on loan to Blackpool, where he had a fruitful campaign. For the first time in his career, he garnered considerable minutes. He played 47 times for the English side, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists. However, that won’t earn him a place in Brest’s side next season.

Dembélé’s contract is expiring and as the club’s sporting director Grégory Lorenzi confirmed in an interview with L’Équipe, it won’t be renewed. He will therefore be available on a free transfer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle