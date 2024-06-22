Bressum joins growing ETSU men’s golf roster

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs’ first-year head men’s golf coach Aaron O’Callaghan continued to grab transfers for his 2024-25 roster on Friday, with the addition of Kristian Bressum.

The Danish righty spent the last three seasons at Saint Mary’s College in California. Bressum was the 2022 West Coast Conference (WCC) Freshman of the Year and recorded eight Top-10 finishes during his 38 career tournaments with the Gaels.

Three of those top-tier finishes came this past season, including a sixth-pace finish at the WCC Championship.

Bressum also earned WCC All-Academic Team honors in 2022-23.

