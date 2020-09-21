The Jets Offense hasn’t done much to impress through the first two weeks of the season and changing that around will be complicated by another injury to a wide receiver.

Breshad Perriman left Sunday’s loss to the 49ers after his ankle got rolled up at the end of a play. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Perriman is week-to-week with a sprained ankle.

The Jets will be without Denzel Mims for at least two more weeks due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve and Jamison Crowder was out in Week Two with a hamstring injury. Chris Hogan also missed time after hurting his ribs on Sunday, which left Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone as the team’s only active wideouts.

Perriman has five catches for 29 yards so far this season.

Breshad Perriman week-to-week with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk