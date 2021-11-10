Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is heading back to the Buccaneers.

Perriman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client is signing to the practice squad in Tampa. With Antonio Brown still sidelined by an ankle injury, there’s an expectation that Perriman will be elevated to the active roster.

Perriman had his most productive NFL season with the Bucs in 2019. He caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns before moving on to the Jets as a free agent the next year. He was cut by the Lions before this season and subsequently signed with the Bears, but was waived last weekend without appearing in a game for the team.

Brown has missed the last two games and remained in a walking boot Monday, which led head coach Bruce Arians to express pessimism about his availability for this Sunday’s game against Washington.

Breshad Perriman signing to Buccaneers practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk