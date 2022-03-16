Breshad Perriman set to return to Bucs on one-year deal

The Buccaneers will be keeping one of their offensive weapons around for the recently un-retired quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with receiver Breshad Perriman, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Perriman joined the Bucs midway through the 2021 season as a practice squad player, but was promoted to the active roster in December. He ended up playing six games in the regular season, making 11 catches for 167 yards with a touchdown — the 700th TD of Brady’s career.

Perriman caught a 5-yard pass for the Bucs in their postseason victory over the Eagles but was inactive for the divisional round against the Rams.

A Baltimore first-round pick back in 2015, Perrriman has 136 career receptions for 2,233 yards with 15 touchdowns for the Ravens, Browns, Buccaneers, and Jets.

