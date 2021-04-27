Breshad Perriman: Jared Goff’s arm talent is crazy

The Lions’ offense will look a lot different in 2021 with Jared Goff as the team’s starting quarterback.

Goff recently got together with some of his new teammates in Southern California to throw some routes and get to know one another. Recently signed Breshad Perriman was among the players out there, and got a positive impression of his new QB.

“I’m really excited just to be able to go to work with him. His arm talent is crazy,” Perriman said on Tuesday, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com. “Could tell he’s really, really talented. Really a cool dude off the field.”

Perriman and Goff are among several new offensive players that coordinator Anthony Lynn will call plays for in 2021. A former first-round pick in 2015, Perriman caught 30 passes for 505 yards with three touchdowns with the Jets last season.

He signed a one-year deal with Detroit in March.

