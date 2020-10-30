Depending on which sportsbook’s odds you’re using, the Chiefs are favored to beat the Jets by somewhere around 20 points in this Sunday’s home game.

The Jets’ chances of playing spoiler aren’t going to be helped by their injury situation at wide receiver. Head coach Adam Gase said Friday that Breshad Perriman will not play after suffering a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and Jamison Crowder appears set to join him on the inactive list.

Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that it is “not looking good” for Crowder because of a groin injury. Crowder did not play last week and missed two other games earlier this season.

Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, and Vyncint Smith are the other wideouts on the Jets’ active roster.

Breshad Perriman out, Jamison Crowder likely out for Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk