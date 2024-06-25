Brescia sign former Waasland-Beveren midfielder Matthias Verreth from Willem II

Serie B club Brescia has found a successor for the departed Tom van de Looi in Matthias Verreth . The 26-year-old defensive midfielder comes over from Willem II.

Verreth’s contract in Tilburg ended this month. Last season, the Belgian played an important role in Willem II’s return to the Eredivisie. He only missed two Eerste Divisie matches last term.

From 2007 to 2019, Verreth played in the youth team of PSV. After three years at Jong PSV, he moved to Waasland-Beveren. Via Kolding IF and FC Eindhoven he ended up at Willem II two summers ago.

Verreth is another Eredivisie player to move to the Serie B club. Tom van de Looi played in the Netherlands for FC Groningen and NEC, before moving to Italy in 2020. The 24-year-old midfielder has now left Brescia and will join Famalicao in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. There he signs a three-year contract. Verreth looks to be a suitable replacement.

Buona fortuna, Matthias! 🇮🇹 — Willem II (@WillemII) June 24, 2024

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield