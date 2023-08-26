Brentwood football blocks field goal as time expires, upsets Brentwood Academy

BRENTWOOD – Brentwood shot the gaps in Brentwood Academy's line to block a potential game-tying 41-yard field goal by the Eagles' London Bironas as time expired to secure a dramatic come-from-behind victory, 21-18, Friday at James C. Parker Stadium.

Bruins quarterback Baylor Hayes scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left and connected on a two-point conversion pass to give the Bruins a 21-18 lead. Brentwood's defense gave up passing yards of 13, 15, 17 and 14 yards to Eagles five-star quarterback George MacIntyre on Brentwood Academy's final drive. But the Eagles couldn't seal the blocking up front to give Bironas a chance.

Hayes threw for a touchdown and ran for two more as the Bruins (2-0) travel to Hendersonville next week.

Brentwood Academy falls to 0-2 after losing a season-opening heartbreaker to CPA, 17-16. MacIntyre threw for a touchdown and ran for one. It's the first 0-2 start for the Eagles in more than 20 years. They'll host Christian Brothers next Friday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Brentwood Bruins upset Brentwood Academy, 21-18