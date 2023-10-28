Brentwood football blanks rival Ravenwood for undefeated regular season

Brentwood football shut out rival Ravenwood 17-0 Friday night in the Battle of the Woods to complete an undefeated regular season for the second time,

The host Bruins claimed the Region 6-6A championship and a No. 1 seed for the TSSAA football playoffs, which begin next week.

The Bruins (10-0, 5-0) shut out four of their last five region opponents. The last time they were unbeaten was in 1998.

Ravenwood (7-3, 4-1) finished the regular season with back-to-back losses after falling to the defending state champion Oakland last week 42-18. The Raptors had put together a seven-game win streak before that.

Brentwood quarterback Baylor Hayes, a transfer from Florida, threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter − the first to Owen McReynolds and the second to Charlie Mullis.

Bruins kicker Isaac Hayes added a 34-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

TSSAA PLAYOFF BRACKETS: TSSAA football brackets for 2023 playoffs. See the first-round pairings here

Brentwood's other shutouts came over Summit (20-0), Overton (38-0) and Independence (28-0).

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganTwitter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Brentwood blanks rival Ravenwood to go 10-0