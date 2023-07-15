Brentwood Academy football adds Oakland transfer TT Hill to now loaded lineup

A fourth dynamic high school football skill player has transferred to Brentwood Academy, bolstering its receiving corps for five-star quarterback George MacIntyre.

And this one is coming from a Nashville area program.

Tamari "T.T." Hill, who played a prominent part in Oakland's Class 6A state championship run as a sophomore, has enrolled at the Williamson County private school, Brentwood Academy first-year coach Jacob Gill confirmed to The Tennessean on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hill, a 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, has offers including Georgia Tech, Memphis, Miami (Ohio) and Vanderbilt.

Hill, who played at receiver and running back for the Patriots, caught 21 passes for 421 yard and three TDs in 2022. He also had 78 carries for 621 yards with nine rushing TDs. Hill also played on special teams for Oakland and finished with 1,278 all-purpose yards.

"We have always loved T.T. at Oakland," Oakland coach Kevin Creasy wrote in a text message. "He's leaving here with some great memories and we wish him well in all his future endeavors."

Brentwood Academy just missed reaching the TSSAA Division II-AAA state championship game when Baylor tackled a player a yard short of the end zone to preserve a 44-39 win in the semifinals. Baylor went on to win the state championship game.

Advertisement

Oakland has won the past three Class 6A championships.

Brentwood Academy has also added sophomore wide receiver Shavar Young Jr., freshman Kesean Bowman and sophomore wide receiver Easton Jointer via transfer since the end of the school year. Young transferred from Knoxville Webb and has more than 20 offers including Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Bowman had originally planned on being at Knoxville Catholic. And Jointer played at South Warren (Kentucky) as a freshman.

MEET THE 2023 DANDY DOZEN: Meet the 2023 Dandy Dozen, Nashville area's top college football recruits for Class of 2024

FANS NOW FINED FOR EJECTIONS: TSSAA approves rule change that would fine school for fan ejection

Advertisement

Brentwood Academy graduated its top three receivers and top running back a year ago.

Per TSSAA rules, an athlete that has an athletic record is eligible after a transfer if there is a "bona fide change of residence by the student's entire family unit in which (1) the old residence is outside the territory of the new school, (2) the new residence is outside the territory of the old school and (3) the new residence is inside the territory of the new school."

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Brentwood Academy adds TT Hill from Oakland to roster