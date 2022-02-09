Brentson Buckner hired by Jaguars to be DL coach, is 2nd Cardinals coach to leave

The Arizona Cardinals now have two vacancies on their coaching staff. The first was created when Jim Dray, the offensive quality control coach for the last two seasons, took a promotion to be tight ends coach for the Chicago Bears.

After being one of the finalists for the job, Brentson Buckner, who in his second stint on the coaching staff, was defensive line coach for the Cardinals the last two seasons, has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to hold the same position, according to Aaron Wilson.

Buckner will be reunited with Mike Caldwell, who is going to be the Jaguars’ new defensive coordinator. Caldwell was linebackers coach for the Cardinals under head coach Bruce Arians when Buckner was also defensive line coach.

The two were also teammates in 2003 with the Carolina Panthers. It was Caldwell’s final year in the NFL as a player.

List

7 salary-saving moves the Cardinals can make to free up cap space

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



