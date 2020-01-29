Brentson Buckner back to Arizona

Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner was let go by the Raiders, not because he did a bad job, but so Jon Gruden could reunite with Rod Marinelli.

Now, Buckner has found a new gig of his own.

Buckner tweeted out that he’s returning to Arizona, presumably for the same job on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.

The former NFL defensive tackle was with the Cardinals from 2013-17, working under Bruce Arians. He coached with the Buccaneers in 2018 before his one season with the Raiders. In his one year in Oakland, the Raiders went from 13 sacks in 2018 to 32, and from 30th against the run to eighth.