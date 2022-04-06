Can Brenton Cox break the sack record? Alex Brown is ‘rooting’ for him

When Alex Brown heard, he was quick to respond.

Just as he has several times before.

“I sent him a message,” Brown said. “I told him, ‘I’m rooting for you.’”

That message was sent to Florida edge rusher Brenton Cox, who said this during spring camp, “I’m going for a sack every half. A sack a game or a sack a half. Either way, I’ve got to get it.”

Brown hopes he does get it because the former Gator great is still a Florida fan. He knows that if his school record for sacks in a season (13) is broken it will be good news for the 2022 Florida football team.

On the one hand, it will mean that Cox plays hard every play, something he admits he didn’t do all the time last season. On the other hand, if Cox is rushing the passer that much, Florida is probably playing from ahead because the other team has to throw the ball a lot.

“That’s what happened to me because I was playing for Steve Spurrier and the other team was always behind,” he said.

But he also knows it won’t be easy. If it was easy, the record wouldn’t still be standing 21 years after it was established.

And there is this.

“They didn’t know anything about me my sophomore year,” Brown said. “They know about Brenton Cox.”

In three seasons as a Gator after transferring from Georgia, Cox has a total of 13.5 sacks, way short of Brown’s career record of 33.

“I’m a little surprised the single-season record is still there, but the career mark, I think that will stand for a while,” Brown said. “The issue with Brenton is that teams know about him and will double-team him.

“But I do think the single-season record will fall in the next five years because of the quality of players Billy Napier is bringing in.”

Funny, but that sack record almost never happened.

As a redshirt freshman, Brown was backing up one of the best to ever play. Jevon Kearse, a.k.a. The Freak, was the starter at Sam linebacker and would move to a rush end on third down passing plays.

Brown backed him up and had two sacks, 1.5 against FSU.

When Kearse declared for the NFL, Spurrier wanted to move Brown to defensive end permanently.

“Coach Spurrier remembered when I was playing scout team as a redshirt and I was playing Andre Wadsworth in practice leading up to the 1997 game,” Brown said. “He knew I could do it.

“But I didn’t want to play that position. I was going to transfer (this was before the portal). I went to his office to tell him.”

Spurrier and Alex talked for 15 minutes and then the HBC called James Brown, Alex’s father, and handed the phone to him.

“My dad said, ‘Do you remember Coach Spurrier sitting in our living room and you told him you would do whatever you could to help the team?’ “ Brown said. “And then he hung up the phone.”

So, it was settled.

Brown started his redshirt sophomore season in 1999 with a simple goal – as long as he was going to be a pass rusher, he was going to go and get the school record that had been held by Huey Richardson (12.5 sacks in 1989).

“I knew Huey had it and I wanted it,” Brown said.

In his first two games, Brown had 3.5 sacks against Western Michigan and UCF. Then came the game that put him on the map.

On the first play of the Tennessee game, he blasted quarterback Tee Martin after a handoff, knocking off his helmet. He would spend the rest of the day chasing Martin down to the tune of five sacks.

“Coach Spurrier told me to not worry about which way the play was going,” Brown said. “Just rush the quarterback.”

He got the record with a sack against FSU.

“I did it purely on athletic ability,” he said. “I didn’t learn how to rush the passer until I got to the Bears.”

So, can Cox get the record? There are things that have to go right.

“You have to stay healthy,” Brown said. “You have to play through pain. I played part of that season with a cast on my hand or I think I could have gotten 20 sacks. There’s a toughness you have to have. I didn’t miss a game until my first game in Chicago and that was a coach’s decision. And I started the next game.

“And you must have other guys that the offensive line can’t ignore. You know, 13 doesn’t seem like that big a number. But when you get to eight, people know who you are and start trying to take you out of the game.”

Make no mistake about it, Brown wants Cox to get the single-season record because that will likely mean success for the Gators.

The career record? He’s comfortable that will last a lot longer.

“If a guy gets 10 sacks, he is probably gone to the NFL. If he has 10 another year, he’s definitely gone. So, it’s a long way to 33.”

