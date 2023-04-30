Brentley's Bracketology: Predicting 2023 NCAA men's golf regional fields
Another week, another round of bracketology.
As the final men's conference tournaments finish up, here is a prediction of which teams will make regionals, what seeds they'll receive and where they'll be sent.
The official regional fields will be revealed Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Each of the six regionals will be contested on May 15-17. There 81 total teams that qualify for postseason, and the top five teams (and top individual not on an advancing team) from each regional will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championship on May 26-31 at Grayhawk.
As for the magic number – the Golfstat ranking of the final at-large berth – I'm projecting it at No. 67 with that team being Middle Tennessee State. That factors in two teams inside the number that are under .500 and therefore don't satisfy the .500 rule – Notre Dame and USC. Golfstat's ranking also hasn't been update since April 23, so I have UCLA and South Carolina, both also under .500, finishing outside the number.
That's all subject to change, of course, because two conference favorites – Long Beach State in the Big West and Kent State in the MAC – have to win or the magic number with shrink more.
I have Southern Miss, Wright State and Wisconsin among the first teams out right now.
Here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:
(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *-projected conference champion)
Auburn Regional
Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)
1. Vanderbilt
2. Tennessee
3. Auburn
4. Georgia Southern
5. Ohio State
6. TCU
7. Liberty (ASUN)
8. Cal
9. New Mexico
10. Furman
11. Kent State (MAC*)
12. Augusta (Southland)
13. Lehigh (Patriot)
East Lansing Regional
Eagle Eye GC, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State)
1. Illinois (Big Ten)
2. Georgia Tech (ACC)
3. Texas
4. Oregon
5. San Diego State (Mountain West)
6. Arkansas
7. Purdue
8. Houston (American)
9. UNCG
10. Michigan State
11. Oregon State
12. Charlotte (C-USA)
13. Princeton (Ivy)
14. IPFW (Horizon)
Salem Regional
The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina (Clemson)
1. North Carolina
2. Stanford (Pac-12)
3. Texas A&M
4. Colorado State
5. Kansas State
6. Georgia
7. Cincinnati
8. Chattanooga
9. Clemson
10. Long Beach State (Big West*)
11. Indiana
12. Davidson (Atlantic-10)
13. Howard (Northeast*)
14. Siena (MAAC)
Las Vegas Regional
Bear’s Best, Las Vegas (UNLV)
1. Arizona State
2. Florida (SEC)
3. Virginia
4. Oklahoma State
5. Northwestern
6. East Tennessee State (SoCon)
7. Washington
8. Missouri
9. N.C. State
10. Kansas
11. Sam Houston State
12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)
13. Kansas City (Summit*)
Norman Regional
Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)
1. Texas Tech
2. Oklahoma (Big 12)
3. Alabama
4. Ole Miss
5. Wake Forest
6. Duke
7. North Florida
8. San Francisco
9. Little Rock (Ohio Valley)
10. Marquette (Big East)
11. Middle Tennessee State
12. Louisiana (Sun Belt)
13. Longwood (Big South)
14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
Morgan Hill Regional
The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California (San Jose State)
1. Pepperdine
2. Florida State
3. Mississippi State
4. Arizona
5. Louisville
6. Baylor
7. BYU (West Coast)
8. LSU
9. San Diego
10. Colorado
11. UNCW (Colonial)
12. Grand Canyon (WAC*)
13. Northern Colorado (Big Sky)