Brentford's 2024/25 Premier League fixture list
Brentford Football Club's fixture list for the 2024/25 Premier League season has been released.
The Bees host Crystal Palace on the opening game of the season, which will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday 18 August, before the west Londoners travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the campaign.
Matches may be subject to movement from Saturday to Sunday due to clubs' participation in the Europa League or Europa Conference League the preceding Thursday.
The full list of fixtures can be found below.
Brentford FC 2024/25 Premier League fixture list
Kick-off times are currently 3pm, unless stated otherwise
August
Sunday 18 Crystal Palace (H) | 2pm - Live on Sky Sports
Saturday 24 Liverpool (A)
Saturday 31 Southampton (H)
September
Saturday 14 Manchester City (A)
Saturday 21 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Saturday 28 West Ham United (H)
October
Saturday 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
Saturday 19 Manchester United (A)
Saturday 26 Ipswich Town (H)
November
Saturday 2 Fulham (A)
Saturday 9 Bournemouth (H)
Saturday 23 Everton (A)
Saturday 30 Leicester City (H)
December
Tuesday 3 Aston Villa (A)
Saturday 7 Newcastle United (H)
Saturday 14 Chelsea (A)
Saturday 21 Nottingham Forest (H)
Thursday 26 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Sunday 29 Arsenal (H)
Find out when Brentford's key games are next season, as well as the other important dates to put in your diary ahead of the new campaign
January
Saturday 4 Southampton (A)
Tuesday 14 Manchester City (H)
Saturday 18 Liverpool (H)
Saturday 25 Crystal Palace (A)
February
Saturday 1 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Saturday 15 West Ham United (A)
Saturday 22 Leicester City (A)
Tuesday 25 Everton (H)
March
Saturday 8 Aston Villa (H)
Saturday 15 Bournemouth (A)
April
Wednesday 2 Newcastle United (A)
Saturday 5 Chelsea (H)
Saturday 12 Arsenal (A)
Saturday 19 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
Saturday 26 Nottingham Forest (A)
May
Saturday 3 Manchester United (H)
Saturday 10 Ipswich Town (A)
Sunday 18 Fulham (H)
Sunday 25 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) | 4pm
This fixture list is subject to change. Broadcast schedules will be announced when confirmed.