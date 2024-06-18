Brentford's 2024/25 Premier League fixture list

Brentford Football Club's fixture list for the 2024/25 Premier League season has been released.

The Bees host Crystal Palace on the opening game of the season, which will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday 18 August, before the west Londoners travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the campaign.

Matches may be subject to movement from Saturday to Sunday due to clubs' participation in the Europa League or Europa Conference League the preceding Thursday.

The full list of fixtures can be found below.

Brentford FC 2024/25 Premier League fixture list

Kick-off times are currently 3pm, unless stated otherwise

August

Sunday 18 Crystal Palace (H) | 2pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 24 Liverpool (A)

Saturday 31 Southampton (H)

September

Saturday 14 Manchester City (A)

Saturday 21 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 28 West Ham United (H)

October

Saturday 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 19 Manchester United (A)

Saturday 26 Ipswich Town (H)

November

Saturday 2 Fulham (A)

Saturday 9 Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 23 Everton (A)

Saturday 30 Leicester City (H)

December

Tuesday 3 Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 7 Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 14 Chelsea (A)

Saturday 21 Nottingham Forest (H)

Thursday 26 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sunday 29 Arsenal (H)

January

Saturday 4 Southampton (A)

Tuesday 14 Manchester City (H)

Saturday 18 Liverpool (H)

Saturday 25 Crystal Palace (A)

February

Saturday 1 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 15 West Ham United (A)

Saturday 22 Leicester City (A)

Tuesday 25 Everton (H)

March

Saturday 8 Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 15 Bournemouth (A)

April

Wednesday 2 Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 5 Chelsea (H)

Saturday 12 Arsenal (A)

Saturday 19 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 26 Nottingham Forest (A)

May

Saturday 3 Manchester United (H)

Saturday 10 Ipswich Town (A)

Sunday 18 Fulham (H)

Sunday 25 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) | 4pm

This fixture list is subject to change. Broadcast schedules will be announced when confirmed.