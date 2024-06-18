Brentford's 2024/25 fixtures: the key dates

With Brentford's 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released, here are all the key dates you need to know for next season.

The Bees will have to wait until November for their first west London derby of the campaign, as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday 2 November. The Cottagers then travel to Gtech Community Stadium on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Find out all the dates for next season's noteworthy games below.

First game of the season

Crystal Palace (H) - Sunday 18 August, 2pm

The Bees take on Crystal Palace, who finished the 2023/24 campaign strongly under Oliver Glasner, at Gtech Community Stadium on the opening day of the season, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The west Londoners drew 1-1 with the Eagles in one of the first games of the previous term - when Kevin Schade scored his first goal for the club - before a 3-1 defeat at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture.

West London derbies

Fulham (A) - Saturday 2 November, 3pm

Brentford's first west London derby of the campaign comes on Gameweek 10, when Thomas Frank's side face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea (A) - Saturday 14 December, 3pm

The Bees will be looking for their fourth win in a row at Stamford Bridge when they travel to face Chelsea in December. Their last three visits to the Blues have ended 4-1, 2-0 and 2-0.

Chelsea (H) - Saturday 5 April, 3pm

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca and his side will then visit Gtech Community Stadium in April 2025. This fixture last season ended in a 2-2 draw, when Yoane Wissa scored a sensational bicycle kick.

Fulham (H) - Sunday 18 April, 3pm

Brentford fans will have to wait until the penultimate game of the season for the second clash of the campaign against Fulham, with the Cottagers set to make the short trip across the capital on Gameweek 37.

The full list of the Bees' 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

Festive fixtures

Nottingham Forest (H) - Saturday 21 December, 3pm

A visit from Nottingham Forest kicks off the festive schedule for Brentford, with a clash with Nuno Espírito Santo's side scheduled for four days before Christmas.

This fixture last term ended in a 3-2 win for the Bees, as Ivan Toney scored a free-kick on his return to action after eight months away.

Brighton & Hove Albion (A) - Thursday 26 December, 3pm

For the second time in four seasons, Frank's team will make a trip down to the south coast on Boxing Day, where they will face Brighton, who appointed 31-year-old Fabian Hürzeler as their new head coach earlier this summer.

The Seagulls won 2-0 in the same fixture in 2021, as the west Londoners lost 2-1 at the Amex Stadium last December.

Arsenal (H) - Sunday 29 December, 3pm

Brentford's final game of 2024 comes against Arsenal at the Gtech.

The Gunners scraped two narrow wins against the Bees last term, with late Kai Havertz's goals securing wins for the north Londoners in both games.

Final game of the season

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - Sunday 25 May, 4pm

A trip to the Midlands to take on Wolves is how Brentford will finish the 2024/25 campaign - a familiar opposition, as the Bees faced Gary O'Neill's side four times last term!

The final of those games, a visit to Molineux Stadium in the Premier League in February, saw a victory for the away side, as goals from Christian Nørgaard and Ivan Toney, along with some important saves from Mark Flekken, secured an important three points.

These fixtures are subject to change. Broadcast schedules will be announced when confirmed.