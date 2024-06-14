Brentford Women squad update

Brentford Women have confirmed the departure of eight players following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

First-team players Azza Fouly, Cara Graham and Ellen Wardlaw will leave Karleigh Osborne’s side, while Olivia Thick, Kasey Clifford, Cheyenne Faulkner, Samantha Jones and Laura Miller depart from the B team.

Each player played important roles across the two sides’ campaigns this season, which saw the first team win the Capital Cup and Trophy Cup, while the B team claimed the Greater London Division One North title and subsequently earned promotion to the Premier Division.

Fouly, Graham, Wardlaw, Thick, Clifford and Jones each enjoyed multiple seasons at the club, while Faulkner and Miller depart the club after one season.

Speaking on the departures, Brentford Women head coach Karleigh Osborne thanked each player for their time at the club.

“I would like to thank all the players for their contributions to Brentford Women. They have been a pleasure to work with and will always be part of our history,” he said.

“We thank them and wish them all the best for the future.”