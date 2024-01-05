Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup updates

Red card! Joao Gomes sent off - Brentford 0-0 Wolves [6’]

GOAL! Neal Maupay puts the hosts ahead - Brentford 1-0 Wolves [41’]

GOAL! Tommy Doyle levels the clash - Brentford 1-1 Wolves [64’]

Brentford FC 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

20:57

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:56

Attempt blocked. Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Myles Peart-Harris.

20:53

Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.

20:52

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Yehor Yarmoliuk.

20:51

Foul by Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford).

20:51

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:50

Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:50

Foul by Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford).

20:50

Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Mathias Jensen because of an injury.

20:50

Substitution, Brentford. Yehor Yarmoliuk replaces Zanka.

20:48

Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:48

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:44

Delay in match because of an injury Mathias Jensen (Brentford).

20:44

Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty.

20:44

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Zanka.

20:42

Offside, Brentford. Myles Peart-Harris is caught offside.

20:40

Goal! Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Tommy Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pedro Neto following a corner.

20:40

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

20:40

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Keane Lewis-Potter.

20:40

Substitution, Brentford. Michael Olakigbe replaces Josh Dasilva.

20:34

Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

20:32

Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:31

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto replaces Pablo Sarabia.

20:29

Attempt missed. Myles Peart-Harris (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Dasilva.

20:28

Attempt missed. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

20:27

Foul by Zanka (Brentford).

20:27

Attempt saved. Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

20:25

Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

20:23

Hand ball by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

20:22

Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).

20:21

Second Half begins Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

20:21

Substitution, Brentford. Myles Peart-Harris replaces Mads Roerslev.

20:05

First Half ends, Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

20:04

Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

20:03

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

19:59

Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19:57

Goal! Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.

19:56

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

19:56

Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19:55

Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.

19:54

Attempt missed. Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia following a set piece situation.

19:54

Mads Roerslev (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19:53

Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).

19:50

Attempt missed. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

19:50

Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

19:45

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matt Doherty is caught offside.

19:45

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19:45

Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford).

19:42

Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19:40

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

19:38

Attempt blocked. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

19:36

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Matt Doherty.

19:35

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Maximilian Kilman is caught offside.

19:33

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

19:30

Attempt missed. Nathan Collins (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box.

19:29

Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).

19:28

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

19:28

Substitution, Brentford. Vitaly Janelt replaces Christian Nørgaard because of an injury.

19:26

Delay in match because of an injury Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

19:26

João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the red card.

19:25

Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:25

Zanka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:25

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Zanka.

19:17

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19:16

First Half begins.

18:45

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

18:15

