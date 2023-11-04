Brentford go ahead, fall behind, come back to beat West Ham in west London thriller

Brentford and West Ham traded goals and leads, but ultimately it was the Bees who scored last to grab a 3-2 victory in west London on Saturday, and jump back into the top half of the Premier League table as a result.

Neal Maupay went agonizingly close to scoring his first goal back in Brentford's colors a number of times in his first five appearances since rejoining the Bees this summer, but he finally found the back of the net 11 minutes into this one. Frank Onyeka might have been shooting, and he might have been passing, but either way the ball found Maupay's forehead at the top of the six-yard box, needing just a slight redirect past Alphonse Areola.

Brentford's lead lasted just eight minutes, until star summer signing Mohammed Kudus uncorked a stunning side-volley to finish Michail Antonio's cross in the 19th minute. Antonio lofted the ball to Kudus at the back post, just past the penalty spot, and the Ghanaian midfielder quickly leapt into action and sent the ball spinning back across goal. Goal of the Season nominee: confirmed.

Seven minutes later, the Hammers went ahead through Jarrod Bowen. Once again, a cross came into the box and Kudus got on the end of it, only this time it came in too quickly to put a proper strike on the ball, as he struck the front of the post with a redirect off his thigh. The ball bounced back out to Bowen, who corralled it and slotted home from a tight angle for a 2-1 lead.

Bryan Mbeumo served up a wicked cross in the 55th minute, and Nathan Collins looked certain to equalize from six yards out, until Konstantinos Mavropanos stooped lowest and sent a looping header into his own goal to make it 2-2.

Eventually, Collins got his goal, and what an important one it was. Mathias Jensen was the one to serve the cross up in the 69th minute, this time finding Collins' forehead as he jockeyed for position at the far post. He was marked tightly, but Collins rose up and tucked his header inside the post and wheeled away as Gtech Community Stadium erupted once more.

Brentford lineup

Flekken — Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt — Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen — Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

West Ham lineup

Areola — Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson — Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Kudus, Bowen, Benrahma — Antonio

Focus on Brentford

Still no Ivan Toney but Bryan Mbeumo has been sensational; Only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins, and Heung-min Son have more goal contributions than Mbeumo's eight.

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (suspension), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Keane Lewis-Potter (calf), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)

Focus on West Ham

The Irons are leading the league in interceptions and are third in clearances, but that's because David Moyes is just giving the opposition the ball in the hopes of an electric counter attack getting the job done. The Irons' 40.5% possession metric is better than only Forest, Sheffield United, and Luton Town despite a undebatably better batch of players.

OUT: Edson Alvarez (suspension)