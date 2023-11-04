Brentford vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Brentford claimed their third straight Premier League victory when they came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 in a thrilling London derby on Saturday.

Brentford’s Neal Maupay ended a 14-month goal drought when he opened the scoring in the 11th minute but the lead lasted just eight minutes before West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning volley with his back to goal.

Kudus saw another shot come off the post with Jarrod Bowen cleaning up to make it 2-1 following a long VAR check for handball but Brentford equalised in the second half when Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a cross into his own net.

The hosts were much the better team in the second half and took the lead for a second time when club record signing Nathan Collins scored with a towering header to clinch the points as Thomas Frank’s side moved up to ninth. West Ham are 11th.

17:10

A sensational London derby comes to a close, with a second-half turnaround earning Brentford all three points! Trailing 2-1 at the break following a series of spurned opportunities, the Bees took just 10 minutes to restore parity in the second thanks to an own goal from West Ham defender Mavropanos. 14 minutes later, they were ahead, as defender Nathan Collins rose at the back post to power in an absolute bullet of a header. The final 20 minutes were tetchy to say the least, with West Ham going close to equalising through Fornals and Kudus. Brentford had chances to open up a two-goal lead at the other end, but couldn't add to their tally and held out to seal a 3-2 victory! Three hard-earned points for the third game in a row send Brentford above West Ham to ninth in the table, with the Hammers dropping to 11th after a third defeat on the spin.

17:03

FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 3-2 WEST HAM.

17:03

CHANCE!! Maupay and Mbeumo combine in the box to almost open up shooting space from close range, but Aguerd steps in and sends the ball back for Areola to clear!

17:01

West Ham win a late corner which is whipped into the Area by Ward-Prowse, but after the initial delivery is headed away, Emerson follows up with a half-volley which is sent miles over the bar!

17:00

Yellow Card Daniel William John Ings

16:58

Four added minutes to play at the Gtech Community Stadium, and can Brentford hang on to the lead they've worked so hard to wrestle back into their favour?

16:58

Onyeka picks up the ball in space to shoot from 25 yards, but there's not enough on the well-struck low effort to force Areola into a difficult save.

16:56

Substitution Vitaly Janelt Benjamin Thomas Mee

16:56

WIDE!!! The front three combine to go within inches of wrapping up the points! Another counter-attack sees Mbeumo bring the ball forward, before linking up with Wissa. He sets Maupay up in the box to finish, but the Frenchman's first-time shot is drilled just wide of the post!

16:54

CHANCE!!! Emerson's threatening cross into the middle almost drops for Kudus at close-range, but Norgaard gets there first to hoof the ball clear!

16:54

A long throw from Coufal is launched into the box, but the first touch is Brentford's, who subsequently clear. Janelt releases Mbeumo down the left as the Bees counter, but his cross is cut out by Aguerd and West Ham survive once more!

16:54

Substitution Yoane Wissa Sayed Saman Ghoddos

16:51

Mbeumo has been involved in 11 goals in his last nine Premier League London derbies, scoring eight and assisting three. Since the start of last season only Bukayo Saka (13) has had a hand in more such goals than Mbeumo (11).

16:51

Forward come the Bees on another counter-attack, with plenty of numbers in support of the carrying Mbeumo. His final ball is a poor one though, and the cut-back is intercepted and cleared by West Ham who set off on a break of their own!

16:48

WIDE!!! Kudus comes short to receive a Coufal pass and lays the ball off to Fornals, whose first-time effort from the edge of the area rolls just inches to the wrong side of the post!

16:48

A loose touch in his own defensive third from Onyeka allows Ward-Prowse to come away with possession, but his effort from the edge of the box is blocked away by Collins.

16:45

A one-two between Fornals and Kudus on the edge of the box allows the latter to clip an aerial ball to the far post, but Bowen can't make anything of the cross and heads behind!

16:44

We're into the last quarter of an hour, and despite Brentford being 3-2 up, this game is still on an absolute knife-edge. West Ham already hit back in superb fashion in the first half, and they'll need to do similar in the next few minutes here to salvage at least a point!

16:44

Substitution Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

16:43

Substitution Mathias Jensen Yehor Yarmolyuk

16:43

West Ham have now conceded six goals in the first 15 minutes of their second halves this season, second only to Aston Villa and Wolves (both seven) in the 2023-24 Premier League.

16:41

Wissa and Mbeumo combine in the West Ham box, but neither can find space to get a shot away and the ball eventually goes behind for a goal-kick!

16:41

West Ham have lost more Premier League London derby matches than any other side (119), with the Hammers losing eight of their last nine such matches away from home.

16:35

From the long throw, both Maupay and Janelt see attempted volleys blocked in West Ham's box as Brentford attempt to really crank up the pressure here!

16:34

Assist Mathias Jensen

16:34

Following a West Ham corner, Brentford set off on the break as Wissa brings the ball forward. He's got numbers to aim at and looks for Norgaard to his left, but Mavropanos gets a crucial touch to scythe it away for a throw-in!

16:30

Kudus cuts onto that left foot and tries his luck from 30 yards, but his speculative effort is always rising and sails well over the top.

16:29

Mbeumo sets Onyeka up to drill a low cross into the six-yard box, but the offside flag is raised to deny Brentford the chance of putting themselves back in front.

16:29

Substitution Michail Gregory Antonio Daniel William John Ings

16:29

Substitution Mohamed Saïd Benrahma Pablo Fornals Malla

16:28

A late Jensen challenge on Coufal gives West-Ham a free-kick, but the ball is delivered straight into the gloves of Flekken.

16:26

Yellow Card Konstantinos Mavropanos

16:25

Mbeumo managed three shots and five crosses in the first half alone, and one of his first attempted crosses in the second yields the equaliser Brentford have been looking for!

16:22

In almost the exact same part of the pitch, a foul by Ajer on Benrahma doesn't yield the second yellow card David Moyes is looking for. He has a few words for the officials, and is swiftly met by a yellow card of his own!

16:20

Own goal Konstantinos Mavropanos

16:18

Benrahma and Bowen link up down the left-hand side and the latter crosses low into the six-yard box, but it's far too close to Strakosha and the Brenftord substitute collects with his first touch.

16:16

Mbeumo cuts inside off the right once again and the West Ham defence knows what's coming. His early shot is blocked by Emerson and falls for Norgaard, but the Bees captain's first-time effort skews up and over the top!

16:16

Yellow Card Tomáš SouÄek

16:15

West Ham have won three, drawn and lost one each of the five Premier League games they've led at half-time so far this season. Can Brentford build on their late first-half chances to hit back early in the second?

16:11

KICK-OFF: Bowen kick-started West-Ham's revival with that 19th-minute equaliser, and he kicks off to get the second half underway here!

16:10

Bullseye-like Bowen is the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his side's first six away games in a single campaign, while he's also the first West Ham player to score in six in a row on the road overall in the competition. We've seen both sides spurn chances to add to their respectively tally, and if the second half continues in the same manner, who knows how the scoreline will read come full-time!

16:10

Substitution Mark Flekken Thomas Strakosha

16:09

A fast-paced, end-to-end first half comes to a close, with West Ham coming back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at the break! Early Brentford pressure told after just 11 minutes, with Maupay on hand to turn home the last of a series of chances for the Bees. West Ham wouldn't be behind for long though, with Kudus scoring a sensational acrobatic equaliser just eight minutes later! Within another seven, the Hammers had the lead, after another volley from Kudus hit the post and was tapped in by Bowen. The latter almost registered an assist that would've put West Ham 3-1 up, but a mix-up between Benrahma and Antonio saw the ball put wide! With half-time on the horizon, Mbeumo struck three guilt-edge chances wide of the same post, meaning Brentford come into the break just a goal down despite both sides having copious chances to add to the three we've seen so far!

16:01

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 1-2 WEST HAM.

16:01

WIDE!!! Mbeumo goes the closest yet to a Brentford equaliser!! Jensen's scooped pass puts Janelt in behind the West Ham defence, and he cuts the ball back into the middle. Mbeumo's the recipient, but in by far the easiest of his three most recent attempts, the Cameroonian forward can only fire his first-time effort wide of the same post!!! Had both sides been a touch more clinical, this game could well be at least 3-3 so far!

15:58

Onyeka and Norgaard combine in the box following a low cross from Mbeumo, but neither can get a shot away as Aguerd puts the ball behind for another Brentford corner.

15:57

WIDE!!! Onyeka carries the ball forward and finds Mbeumo to his right, who cuts inside to shoot and again sends it just wide of Areola's right-hand upright!

15:56

WIDE!!! Mbeumo is fouled by Emerson to win another Brentford free-kick in a dangerous position, and after playing a one-two with Janelt from the free-kick, the forward fizzes a curling shot towards goal which beats Areola before whistling just inches wide of the far post!

15:54

Kudus gets to the byline again and whips a cross towards the front post, but Collins gets across brilliantly to glance the ball away and deny Antonio a sight of goal.

15:53

Just the SEVEN added first-half minutes to be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, and given what we've seen so far, there could be plenty more set to happen before the teams can head back to the tunnel!

15:51

Mbeumo cuts inside off Jensen's pass and looks to cross, but a deflection off Emerson sends the ball looping up and over the top to concede a corner.

15:50

WIDE!!! How have they messed that one up? Aguerd's long pass forward is taken brilliantly on the chest by Kudus, who sets up Bowen to cross into the six-yard box. He rolls the ball right across the face of goal with Benrahma and Antonio arriving at the back post, but the pair get in each others' way to put it wide of the target!! That looked like 3-1 for all money, but Brentford survive with a massive let-off!

15:47

West Ham pile numbers forward as Benrahma drifts into the middle with the ball at his feet. He spreads play wide to Kudus and Coufal, but the latter's low cross is deflected away to deny the Algerian a shot on goal!

15:45

WIDE!!! Norgaard arrives at the front post to meet Jensen's delivery from the corner, but he can't turn his glancing header goalwards as the ball flashes wide!

15:43

A Brentford free-kick towards the far post is headed away unconvincingly by Mavropanos, who gets in the way to make the block as Wissa tries an acrobatic bicycle kick of his own!

15:42

A flick forward from Bowen give Benrahma plenty of open space to run into on the counter, but Onyeka gets across to dispossess the former Brentford winger and pass the ball back to Flekken.

15:40

West Ham have now scored 10 first-half goals in their 11 games so far, with only Newcastle (12) and Liverpool (11) scoring more often in this season's Premier League.

15:38

Mbeumo looks to cut inside off the right and shoot goalwards, but good pressure from Emerson forces him off balance, and Areola can watch the eventual effort sway wide of the mark.

15:37

Mavropanos cuts out a throughball from Maupay, but a poor clearance gifts Jensen possession down the left. He races onto it and crosses from the byline, but can only put his attempted cut-back into the side netting!

15:35

That's Bowen's seventh goal of the season for West Ham, and the sixth in a row in which he's either scored or assisted (six goals, one assist). Key.

15:35

THE GOAL STANDS!!! There's a VAR check after replays suggest a possible handball from Bowen in controlling that rebounding ball, but the England winger is eventually given the all-clear and West Ham's lead is confirmed!

15:30

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League London derby matches – there have only been four longer such runs in the competition’s history (three by Arsenal, one by Chelsea). Indeed, only Arsenal (1.83) and Chelsea (1.79) average more points-per-game in these matches than the Bees (1.65).

15:28

West Ham win a free-kick which Ward-Prowse whips into the box at speed for Mavropanos to attack, but he collides with Flekken in mid-air to leave the Brentford goalkeeper down on the deck, and concedes a free-kick the other way!

15:28

Goal Jarrod Bowen

15:25

Yellow Card Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer

15:23

WIDE!!! Antonio and Kudus combine for the latter to tee up Bowen in the box, but his left-footed shot from a tight angle flashes across the face and wide!

15:22

Coufal fires a long throw into Brentford's box which Mavropanos gets on the end of, but his header isn't powerful or accurate enough to really trouble Flekken.

15:22

Maupay has now scored four goals in six Premier League appearances against West Ham. Scurge.

15:21

Assist Michail Gregory Antonio

15:20

Goal Mohammed Kudus

15:13

Yellow Card Nayef Aguerd

15:13

Mbeumo goes for goal from the acute free-kick angle, but Areola sees it all the way and is easily able to make the save for West Ham!

15:12

Mbeumo darts down the right and takes on Aguerd looking for an opening, but the West Ham centre-back stands his ground, hardly giving the Cameroon forward an inch and ensuring the ball goes behind for a goal-kick, not a corner.

15:10

Those four Brentford wins over West Ham are the only previous top-flight meetings between the two sides. In English top division history, only three sides have a better 100 per cent win rate against an opponent – Manchester City v Bournemouth (12, who also play today), Arsenal v Reading (six) and Nottingham Forest v Portsmouth (six).

15:09

Norgaard picks out Mbeumo with a lofted ball down the right-hand channel, but the Bees forward is clipped late by Emerson to win a free-kick right on the edge of West Ham's box.

15:08

Brentford have won all four Premier League games they've played against West Ham, scoring twice in each match and keeping three clean sheets.

15:07

Ward-Prowse's cross-field ball from a free-kick opens up room for Kudus down the right, but his drilled cross into the six-yard box is cleared into touch by Janelt.

15:04

CHANCE!! Flekken slips as he controls a Pinnock back-pass, almost gifting Antonio a glorious chance to score before he can hack the ball away!

15:03

KICK-OFF: Maupay gets the game up and running for Brentford, with the first kick of the match in west London!

15:02

The teams are lined up on the pitch ahead of kick-off, and following the playing of the last post to mark the rememberance of the lives lost in conflicts across the world, we'll be underway.

14:54

Despite three league games without a victory, West Ham did come out on top in their midweek Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal. Three changes are made from that 3-1 victory, with James Ward-Prowse and Michail Antonio in for the suspended Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta, and Lukasz Fabianski replaced by between the sticks by Alphonse Areola.

14:50

Brentford make two changes following their 2-0 win over Chelsea, with Neal Maupay, who played a vital part in Bryan Mbeumo’s points-sealing goal, and Frank Onyeka coming into the XI. Aaron Hickey and Mads Roerslev drop out, with Vitaly Janelt and Krisotffer Ajer pushing out into the full-back positions, while Maupay spearheads the Bees’ three-pronged attack alongside Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

14:46

WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Divin Mubama.

14:46

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kontantinos Mavropanos, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio.

14:41

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Zanka Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos, Ben Mee, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley, Valintino Adeolokun.

14:41

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt; Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Neal Maupay, Yoane Wissa.

14:37

It’s a different story for the Hammers though, who have slipped to ninth following a three-game winless streak. After victories in three of their opening four games, David Moyes’ side have only won once in their six since, losing the last two to Aston Villa and Everton respectively.

14:33

It's a second consecutive London derby in as many weekends for Brentford, who picked up a smash-and-grab 2-0 victory at Chelsea last time out. They'll will be hoping to play at their counter-attacking best once more to leapfrog West Ham in the table, with the visitors sitting just one point and one place above them after 10 games.

14:33

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Brentford host West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…