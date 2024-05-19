Brentford vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

Brentford FC 0 - 3 Newcastle United FC

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:49

CHANCE! It should be 4-0 to Newcastle! Joelinton has possession in Brentford’s half and drives a pass into Isak, who is inside the box. He shifts past his marker before looking to drill a low strike past Flekken, but the goalkeeper makes a good save down to his right.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:47

There will be five minutes of additional time.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:47

Howe is furious with the tackle from Toney on Guimaraes. He stays down before returning to his feet and has a few words for Toney, as that was a needless tackle.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:45

Yellow Card Ivan Benjamin Elijah Toney

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:44

Hall flicks the ball past Norgaard, who barges into the left-back as he looks to progress in Brentford’s half. Hall then whips a cross into the heart of the box, but the hosts head it clear.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:42

Two goals in a matter of moments for Newcastle have completely taken the game away from Brentford. The Magpies will finish above Manchester United with a win.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:39

Goal Alexander Isak

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:38

Goal Jacob Kai Murphy

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:36

Joelinton looks to lift a pass down the left to Isak, but the flag goes up for offside against the forward after the play comes to nothing. Joelinton then sits down and looks hurt but will be able to continue. That was a moment of concern for Howe because of his injury problems this season.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:35

Hall shows some nice footwork to come forward with possession down the left in Brentford's half. He moves inside with the ball before attempting to roll it over to Murphy on the right, but Reguilon intercepts it.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:33

Brentford haven’t reacted well to going behind and are struggling to get into the contest. Reguilon surges down the left and has options ahead of him, but his pass into Jensen is poor, allowing Longstaff to come away with possession on the halfway line.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:32

Isak looks to trick his way down the right side of the box to get a shot away but is quickly crowded out. The forward then rolls a pass into Murphy, who chips a cross towards Barnes at the back post, but his header is cleared away. He should’ve had a shot rather than be unselfish!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:29

Jensen spins away from Joelinton, who drags his shirt back and is shown a yellow card.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:28

OFFSIDE! Barnes has possession on the left, and he slides a wonderful pass into Isak inside the box. He could shoot but rolls it across to Longstaff, who scores from close range. However, the flag goes up against Isak. There will be a VAR check!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:28

There was a long check to see if Isak was offside when receiving the pass from Barnes. The play is stopped for a VAR check, but the offside stands.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:25

Brentford have failed to win in their last nine matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to January 20 2024, against Nottingham Forest.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:23

Assist Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:22

Brentford have alternated between winning (three) and losing (two) their final league game in each of the last five seasons, beating Manchester City 1-0 last season.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:19

Wissa tries to skip inside and open up space in and around the Newcastle box, but is fouled by Guimaraes to win a free-kick before he can do so. .

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:18

Newcastle have scored 80 Premier League goals this season, their most ever in a league campaign with a maximum of 38 matches. They have also conceded 60 goals, the first time a team has scored 80+ and conceded 60+ in a top-flight campaign with a maximum of 20 teams since 1914-15, when both Blackburn and Sunderland did so.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:18

WIDE!!! Isak weaves his way past several Bees defenders and tees up Joelinton in the box, but the Brazilian can only fire his first-time effort wide!!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:17

SAVED!!!! Pope makes his first Premier League save since December as Toney is denied again!! Mbeumo causes Newcastle more trouble down the right and finds his striker in the box, but Toney's close-range shot is steered away by the feet of thew Magpies goalkeeper!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:13

Brentford have lost each of their last four Premier League games against Newcastle, and have only faced Crystal Palace more often in the competition without ever winning (six times) than against the Magpies.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:12

NO GOAL!!!! The VAR replays show an offside in the build-up just before Mbeumo found Toney in the box, meaning it's still 0-0 and Newcastle avoid the worst possible start!!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:09

BALL IN THE NET!!! Almost the perfect start for Brentford!!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:05

The Magpies will kick us off, and this match on the final day of the Premier League season is underway!!!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:04

Assist Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:03

Goal Ivan Benjamin Elijah Toney

Brentford vs Newcastle United

16:00

It’s almost too close to call as the players head out onto the pitch at the Gtech Community Stadium, with the hosts’ Opta win probability standing at 37.4 per cent. That just edges the 34.6 per cent of Newcastle, but it’s the Magpies with everything to play for as we count down to kick-off for the final time this season!

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:50

There’s four changes made in the Newcastle side too, with a return to Europe on the line. Nick Pope makes his long-awaited return from injury between the sticks, with Fabian Schar joining Dan Burn ahead of him. Joelinton and Harvey Barnes return on the left side of the Magpies’ midfield and attack respectively, with Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Elliot Anderson and the injured Anthony Gordon dropping out of the XI.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:50

Brentford make four changes from the side which beat Bournemouth 2-1 last time out, with widemen Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard, while defenders Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins are not in the matchday squad at all. Mads Roerslev and Zanka Jorgensen slot into the back four, while Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa replace Damsgaard and Lewis-Potter respectively.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:44

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Alex Murphy.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:44

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:40

BRENTFORD SUBS: Hakon Valdimarsson, Neal Maupay, Kevin Schade, Saman Ghoddos, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard, Ryan Trevitt, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Yunus Konak.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:40

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Mads Roerslev, Zanka Jorgensen, Ethan Pinnock, Sergio Reguilon; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:40

The stakes are far higher for Newcastle coming into this game, sat seventh in the table with a chance to overtake Chelsea above them in what could be the final European qualification spot. The Magpies do have a much better goal difference than the Blues and only need to better their corresponding result against Bournemouth, but also risk falling to eighth if their own result is worse than that of Manchester United’s at Brighton.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:34

Brentford are looking to finish a below-par season with a flourish, having won three of their last five matches to secure Premier League safety. A nine-game winless streak preceded this and saw the Bees drop from mid-table to 16th place, but if they can better Everton’s result against Arsenal on the final day, Thomas Frank’s side could leapfrog the Toffees into 15th spot.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:34

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this match on the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season. It’s Brentford against Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London, with the Magpies in the hunt to finish in a UEFA Conference League place.

Brentford vs Newcastle United

15:00

