Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Brentford vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Erik ten Hag takes Man Utd back to the scene of one of his worst defeats as manager, against Brentford in the Premier League later today. While it’s felt like so much has happened since the 4-0 loss there in August 2022, it lingers in the memory ahead of tonight’s visit.

Still, United are approaching this from a position of strength. Though they do not always convince, they have largely been in good form since the turn of the year and could yet make a late run for the top five, which could be enough for Champions League qualification.

Brentford, meanwhile, are much too close to the relegation zone for their liking. While there could well be three teams worse than them in the league this season, that will do little to comfort Thomas Frank. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Brentford vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Gtech Community Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Brentford team news: Mbeumo to start

Man Utd team news: Martinez could return

Prediction: Man Utd to get revenge

(Getty Images)

Brentford vs Man Utd: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Since the Bees’ return to the top flight, they have lost four of five meetings with United - although they won this fixture 4-0 at the start of last season.

Brentford wins: 6

Man Utd wins: 10

Draws: 2

Brentford vs Man Utd: Premier League prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Bees’ terrible run of form is showing little sign of righting itself and, although United remain dogged by inconsistencies, they are the favourites in west London.

Man United to win, 2-0.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man United team news vs Brentford today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, there are question marks over the fitness of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Casemiro while Lisandro Martinez could make his return from injury.

Amad Diallo is suspended following his red card for celebrating his winning goal past Liverpool. Antony and Mason Mount are pushing for starts after positive cameos off the bench in that game.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Brentford team news vs Man United today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Keane Lewis-Potter will likely replace the suspended Sergio Reguilon while Ethan Pinnock could be fit to make his return to the defence.

Bryan Mbeumo is in line for a first Brentford start since December after making his comeback from an ankle injury before the break.

(Getty Images)

Brentford vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s trip to Brentford in the Premier League.

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 8pm GMT.