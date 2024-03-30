Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
Erik ten Hag takes Man Utd back to the scene of one of his worst defeats as manager, against Brentford in the Premier League later today. While it’s felt like so much has happened since the 4-0 loss there in August 2022, it lingers in the memory ahead of tonight’s visit.
Still, United are approaching this from a position of strength. Though they do not always convince, they have largely been in good form since the turn of the year and could yet make a late run for the top five, which could be enough for Champions League qualification.
Brentford, meanwhile, are much too close to the relegation zone for their liking. While there could well be three teams worse than them in the league this season, that will do little to comfort Thomas Frank. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Brentford vs Manchester United latest news
Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Gtech Community Stadium
TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports
Brentford team news: Mbeumo to start
Man Utd team news: Martinez could return
Prediction: Man Utd to get revenge
Manchester United fan fury as TV scheduling for Brentford trip leaves supporters stranded
18:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
Angry Manchester United fans have slammed the controversial scheduling of their trip to Brentford on Saturday, with away supporters facing travel chaos.
United’s game at the Gtech Community Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm, two minutes before the last scheduled train leaves St Pancras for Manchester Piccadilly. There are no trains to Manchester from Euston over the Easter weekend due to engineering works.
Erik ten Hag confirms major boost for Manchester United and England ahead of Euro 2024
17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Luke Shaw could play before the end of the season in a major boost for Manchester United and England.
The defender suffered a muscle injury at Luton in February, having already missed a significant period of the season following a similar issue sustained in August.
Brentford vs Man Utd: Head to head (h2h) history and results
17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Since the Bees’ return to the top flight, they have lost four of five meetings with United - although they won this fixture 4-0 at the start of last season.
Brentford wins: 6
Man Utd wins: 10
Draws: 2
Brentford vs Man Utd: Premier League prediction today
17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
The Bees’ terrible run of form is showing little sign of righting itself and, although United remain dogged by inconsistencies, they are the favourites in west London.
Man United to win, 2-0.
Man United team news vs Brentford today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
For United, there are question marks over the fitness of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Casemiro while Lisandro Martinez could make his return from injury.
Amad Diallo is suspended following his red card for celebrating his winning goal past Liverpool. Antony and Mason Mount are pushing for starts after positive cameos off the bench in that game.
Brentford team news vs Man United today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Keane Lewis-Potter will likely replace the suspended Sergio Reguilon while Ethan Pinnock could be fit to make his return to the defence.
Bryan Mbeumo is in line for a first Brentford start since December after making his comeback from an ankle injury before the break.
Brentford vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream
17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
