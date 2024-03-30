Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Martinez returns to bench

Manchester United travel to Brentford in the late Premier League kick-off.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be riding high after their thrilling win over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break. Speculation remains over the Dutch manager’s future at Old Trafford, with Gareth Southgate linked with the job, but Ten Hag is adamant he is only focusing on football.

Brentford are in a relegation battle, but secured a boost with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, which left the Bees five points ahead of Forest, who dropped to 18th place.

Follow all the action from the Gtech Community Stadium below and get the latest betting tips and odds here.

Brentford vs Manchester United

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium scheduled for 8pm GMT

Brentford vs Manchester United predictions, betting tips and odds

Is Brentford vs Manchester United on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Zanka, Collins; Roerslev, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Wissa, Toney.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes; Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Brentford FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:07 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: Brentford’s first show of danger as Lewis-Potter clips in a ball to the back post. Toney is waiting for it to drop but Wan-Bissaka heads it behind for a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:05 , Chris Wilson

4 mins: That aerial battle might be key for Brentford, who often look to make use of Toney’s hold-up ability.

United are keeping the ball at the momen, with Brentford happy for them to have it in these areas.

Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:04 , Chris Wilson

Sloppy play in the opening stages, with neither side dominating. Ivan Toney wins his first aerial duel of the night.

United have the first shot of the game, with Fernandes shooting wide from outside the box after a pass back from Rashford.

KICK-OFF! Brentford 0-0 Man United

20:01 , Chris Wilson

‘Hey Jude’ blasts out of the stadium speakers as the teams get ready. The away side get us started in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Brentford line up with five at the back, and United are in their usual 4-2-3-1.

Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE

19:56 , Chris Wilson

The Gtech light show is underway and the teams are in the tunnel. Brentford are looking for breathing space in the relegation battle, United are hoping to keep alive their admittedly slim chances of qualifying for next season’s expanded Champions League tournament.

19:50 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

How the teams are faring

19:46 , Chris Wilson

The home side have been in poor form of late, with a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea bookended by narrow losses to Manchester City, West Ham, Arsenal and Burnley. They’re currently languishing in 15th place, just four points above the relegation zone.

The away team come into the game in mixed form, with their last game providing a thrilling 4-3 win in the FA Cup that booked them a place in April’s semi-finals. In their last five games they’ve also beaten Everton and Nottingham Forest and lost to Fulham and Manchester City. They sit in sixth, nine points behind Spurs, who won 2-1 against Luton earlier today.

Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE

19:40 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have only met six times since 1947, with no meetings between 1975 and 2022. United have won four of the five meetings since Brentford were promoted, though Erik ten Hag’s tenure began with a famous 4-0 defeat at the Gtech.

Earlier this season, United won 2-1 after coming from behind, with McTominay grabbing a 97th minute winner.

Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United speculation over his future as manager

19:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Erik ten Hag says he does not care about speculation regarding his future as Manchester United manager.

A promising first season saw Carabao Cup glory followed by finishing third in the Premier League and runners-up in the FA Cup, but things have gone off track this term.

United face a fight for Champions League qualification as the campaign enters the final straight, with the stunning 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final extra-time win against rivals Liverpool breathing new life into the team. A Wembley semi against Coventry is the reward but that result did not stop talk about Ten Hag’s future during the international break as ambitious Ineos consider their options.

England boss Gareth Southgate was linked to the United job but said such talk was “completely disrespectful”, although the Dutchman appears unmoved.

“You know when you are working at Man United there will always be noise, rumours around the club, the manager, the players, whatever,” Ten Hag said. “There will always (an) issue – you like it, to talk about. Of course we have different interests, but we are not focusing on that.

“We are focusing on the process, we are focusing on the team to play better, to improve the way of play, so I don’t care about (it).”

Erik ten Hag has shrugged off speculation over his future (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United fans risk being stranded after kick-off time change

19:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United fans spoke out in anger against the decision to move their Premier League match against Brentford tonight to the late kick-off time.

The match is due to kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium at 8pm GMT.

The kick-off time is just two minutes before the last train is scheduled to depart London St Pancras for Manchester Piccadilly. London Euston is not in service this weekend because of engineering works between London and Milton Keynes.

The day after the game on Sunday there are also no direct services between London and Manchester, with almost all journeys scheduled to take well over three hours.

Drivers and rail passengers have already been warned of huge delays this bank holiday weekend, worsened by extreme weather triggering mass train cancellations.

Full story:

Why Manchester United fans have been left fuming by Brentford kick-off time

Team news

19:12 , Chris Wilson

For Brentford, there are two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Burnley last time out. Keane Lewis-Potter and Yehor Yarmoliuk come in for Frank Onyeka and Sergio Reguilon.

The away side are unchanged from the team that beat Liverpool in the FA Cup, with Lisandro Martinez on the bench for the first time in almost two months.

Team news

19:06 , Chris Wilson

Here’s how the two teams line up.

BRENTFORD XI: Flekken; Ajer, Zanka, Collins; Roerslev, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Wissa, Toney.

SUBS: Strakosha, Maupay, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Trevitt, Ji-soo.

MANCHESTER UNITED XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes; Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho.

SUBS: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Martinez, Amrabat, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount, Antony.

Brentford v Manchester United

18:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

An hour until kick-off at the Gtech. Confirmed line-ups and team news is about to land...

Brentford vs Manchester United: Predicted line ups

18:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here is a look at how the two sides could line up tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collings, Roerslev, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Maupay, Toney, Wissa.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag expects Kobbie Mainoo to handle the hype after star England debut

18:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ten Hag added: “We are very happy for him and of course a little bit proud. I would say very proud. It’s great for the academy of Manchester United that they bring up a player so young going into the national team. That is a big compliment for the whole club.

“I think definitely in the first place for himself because he did it. But also for all the ones who worked with him during his time in the academy, so it’s very good news for Manchester United.”

Asked if he has to manage the hype around Mainoo, Ten Hag said: “Yes, but we have discussed this before and so far he handles it very well. If he crosses the line, yeah, of course I as a manager, we as coaches, will interfere.

“But so far it’s not necessary because he enjoys football, he wants to win, he wants to give his best every day because he want to improve. As I say, he just wants to have fun on the pitch. For him, it’s fun to play dominant, to dictate the game and to win the game.”

Erik ten Hag continues to be impressed by Kobbie Mainoo (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Erik ten Hag expects Kobbie Mainoo to handle the hype after star England debut

18:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Erik ten Hag is confident Kobbie Mainoo can deal with the hype following his impressive full England debut.

Just four months on from making his first Premier League start, the 18-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.

Mainoo had not even been included in the initial England squad but followed a promising debut off the bench against Brazil by potentially earning a spot at Euro 2024 with his display against Belgium.

That performance has taken the midfielder’s stock to new heights but Ten Hag is confident the success will not go to his head.

“I thought it was very good, but we are not surprised,” the United boss said. “We have seen what he is capable of, that he can very quickly adapt to high levels. It looks very natural.”

Kobbie Mainoo impressed on his first England caps (The FA via Getty Images)

Brentford v Manchester United – team news

17:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Amad Diallo will not be available for Manchester United after he reacted to a late winner against Liverpool by taking off his shirt, and was subsequently shown a second yellow card.

Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are still injured. While Harry Maguire sustained a problem during England’s defeat to Brazil, and Lisandro Martinez is nearing a return following two months on the sidelines with knee problems.

Altay Bayindir, Casemiro and Jonny Evans all missed the most recent fixture through injury and it remains to be seen whether the trio will have recovered in time over the break.

Brentford will also be without Sergio Reguilon after he was shown a red card during their defeat to Burnley and has to sit out for one game. Rico Henry, Ben Mee, and Josh Dasilva have all been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.

Amad Diallo scored United’s winner against Liverpool – and then saw red (Getty Images)

Is Brentford vs Manchester United on TV?

17:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United travel to Brentford on Saturday for the resumption of the Premier League at the Easter weekend following the international break.

The Bees have lost seven of their past nine league meetings with Manchester United, but they did come out 4-0 winners in the same fixture last season. However, United will be looking to start on the front foot, after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup in their last game before the break.

United have their work cut out this season to try and secure a place in next season’s Champions League, they go into the weekend in sixth place, nine points behind Aston Villa, who currently occupy fourth spot.

But Erik ten Hag’s side have not been as prolific as they would have liked on the road, especially in London, and have won just one of their last eight league away matches against teams in the capital, also losing four of their last five.

Is Brentford vs Manchester United on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

13:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brentford and Manchester United are both battling for points for very different reasons in their Premier League clash on Saturday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Premier League returns after a two-week hiatus following the international break, and both these teams will be hoping for a strong start to the stretch run of the season.

Brentford’s survival bid has been boosted by Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, putting five points between themselves and the Tricky Trees, who dropped into 18th place.

However, Thomas Frank’s men are winless in their last six games and may need at least one more victory to feel comfortable about their Premier League status for next season.

Brentford vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets