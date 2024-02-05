Brentford vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brentford vs Man City LIVE!

A key clash at both ends of the Premier League table takes place in west London tonight as Brentford host Manchester City. Victory for Pep Guardiola's men will push them above Arsenal to go just two points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola has been boosted by Erling Haaland making his first start in almost two months, as City look to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions. However, Brentford were the only team to do the double over them last season and the Bees have plenty motivation to put in a performance this evening during what has been a difficult campaign.

Thomas Frank's side sit just three points above the dropzone and second-bottom of the form table, with their hopes of survival largely resting on Ivan Toney's shoulders. Follow all the action from Brentford vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, with our reporter Dom Smith at Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford team news: Reguilon in the XI for his full debut

Man City team news: Haaland makes first start in two months

After a lively and promising start for Brentford, fuelled by one or two uncharacteristic individual errors by Manchester City, the visitors have settled into their usual dictating rhythm and Brentford have settled into a sporadic press.

Fully expect this to be how most of the match looks.

Brentford 0-0 Man City | 6 mins

Gentle, probing possession from Man City nearly leads to a break into the box as Kyle Walker neatly picks out Julian Alvarez but Brentford clear for a throw.

Is another goal on the cards for Erling Haaland tonight?

Brentford 0-0 Man City | 4 mins

Ivan Toney battles well down to the right to pick Neal Maupay out in the box but Rodri mops it up expertly.

And yet City give it away! Another ball into the box forces Ruben Dias into some improvised defending to concede the corner.

It wasn't pretty, but the visitors deal with the subsequent set-piece.

Brentford 0-0 Man City | 2 mins

Both teams setting up as expected, Brentford in a 3-5-2 with City in a 4-2-3-1. Phil Foden on the left, Bernardo Silva on the right and Julian Alvarez behind Erling Haaland in attack.

Brentford vs Man City | Kick-off!

Brentford in red, white and black. Man City in sky blue and white.

It's the visitors who get the ball rolling!

Underway at the Gtech!



Come on lads 💪



🐝 0-0 🔵

Here come the players!

A pretty spectacular light show helps pump the atmosphere up in west London... and here come the teams!

'Hey Jude' blares out the PA system as referee Jarred Gillett leads out the players.

Dom Smith at Brentford vs Man City

Brentford playing a video on the big screen which absolutely milks the fact that they were the only team in England or Europe to do the double over treble winners Manchester City last season.

To be honest, fair enough. With Haaland and De Bruyne both starting, it could be a hell of a lot harder tonight…

The picture is clear for both teams

A victory sends Man City to within two points of Liverpool, with a game in hand on the Reds.

Brentford know a third win in a row against the treble-winners will push them six points clear of the relegation zone, while still holding a game in hand as well.

Thomas Frank responds to Erling Haaland's inclusion on Sky Sports

"I actually anticipated for him to start, it’s better to prepare for the worst.

"I think the main thing is the pace in behind on the transitions and his physicality in the box for the crosses - I think those are the two main bits we need to focus on."

Brentford vs Man City | Countdown to kick-off

We shall be underway in just 15 minutes' time.



Kyle Walker previews the game on Sky Sports

"I don't think [Brentford doing the double over City last season] is a reference.

"The game when they beat us at home was before the World Cup, maybe different things were on players' minds. But it was a freak result.

"Coming here, [the title] was already wrapped up and we had the Champions League and FA Cup final coming up.

"Today will be a good test, we need to make sure that we prove that we're right in the fight to become champions once again."

Pep Guardiola reveals update on Erling Haaland's future

19:39 , Marc Mayo

Pep Guardiola says he wants Erling Haaland to stay at Manchester City for a decade, as he prepares to start the striker for the first time in two months at Brentford tonight.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Haaland is unsettled, amid links with Real Madrid, but Guardiola insists the 23-year-old Norwegian is happy at City.

“What do you think? That we don’t want Erling to stay here for one decade? Honestly?” Guardiola said. “We want him [to stay] for a long time. We’re in love with him."

City are expected to offer Haaland a new contract.

Guardiola said: “It is always about the desire of the player and the club. He arrived last season. His impact was incredible at the beginning of [this] season, then he had two months injured.

“What happens in the future, honestly I don’t know. We are happy to have him. Hopefully, he is happy to be with us.

“You have to ignore it [media speculation]. If someone wants Erling, it’s easy — phone, call and ask. That is what we do to sign someone. It’s not complicated.”

Read the full story!

Time to get warm

Half an hour until kick-off in west London so time for the warm-ups.

Warm up time in West London

Man on a mission

Erling Haaland has scored against every Premier League opponent he has faced... apart from Brentford.

Brentford vs Man City | Video preview

19:20 , Marc Mayo

Our reporter Dom Smith is in situ to give his take on the line-ups.

"It's unlucky for Brentford as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland start together for the first time since the opening day"



LIVE: https://t.co/mv6wGjDB6d#BREMCI | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/BP3LD2jjRE — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 5, 2024

Sergio Reguilon in for first Brentford start

19:15 , Marc Mayo

It's a full debut for Tottenham loanee Sergio Reguilon, who has out of the squad last time out as Brentford faced his Brentford club.

Keane Lewis-Potter drops to the bench.

Erling Haaland starts for Man City

19:08 , Marc Mayo

Three changes for Manchester City as Erling Haaland makes his first start in nearly two months.

Jeremy Doku drops out the attack with Bernardo Silva also in for Matheus Nunes.

In defence, captain Kyle Walker also returns having been rested in the win over Burnley.

Brentford team news is in!

Brentford XI: Flekken; Mee, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Maupay, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Brierley, Fredrick

How Man City line up

19:00 , Marc Mayo

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Stones, Kovacic, Doku, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Team news up next!

A certain Erling Haaland is in the building...



Throwback: Man City get the better of the Bees

City's last win at this venue came courtesy of this Phil Foden finish in 2021.

.@KevinDeBruyne 🤝 @PhilFoden 🤩



One goal was enough to secure the win against Brentford back in 2021 ☝️ pic.twitter.com/bjeJXGtRCB — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 3, 2024

Head-to-head record

18:45 , Marc Mayo

These two teams have not drawn a game since 1936.

Brentford wins: 7

Draws: 1

Man City: 9

Brentford are in the house

Sergio Reguilon back in the squad as expected, with Ivan Toney among those pictured.

No friendly hello for the camera from Neal Maupay, sadly.

Brentford vs Man City | Countdown to kick-off

18:30 , Marc Mayo

We have 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes begins in west London.

Team news expected out at the top of the hour.



A great initiative

18:18 , Marc Mayo

Brentford have dedicated tonight's game to a worthy cause.

Scan It.

Learn It.

Save a Life.



Tonight is our dedicated Heart of West London fixture.



Scan It.

Learn It.

Save a Life.

Tonight is our dedicated Heart of West London fixture.

Scan the CPQR code on our match shirts and learn how to become a lifesaver in just two minutes ♥🤍

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will travel to Manchester City on Sunday, March 31 after the Premier League title showdown was picked for television coverage.

The league has released the full fixture list for next month having only initially released the first weekend's schedule in an update just over a week ago.

Read the full story!



Score prediction

It would be a major surprise to see City slip up here given their recent form. The return of Haaland and De Bruyne's ever-improving fitness only makes the champions even more fearsome.

With Ivan Toney back, the Bees are capable of scoring against any side - especially a City team who have a knack of conceding - but they will have to be at their best at the back to stand any chance of avoiding defeat.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Our prediction for the City team

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland, Doku

Early Man City team news

Erling Haaland is set to make his first start in two months after returning from a foot injury as a substitute against Burnley in midweek.

Manuel Akanji is also back in contention after a knee problem, giving Pep Guardiola the luxury of a full squad to choose from.

How we expect Brentford to line up

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Mee, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Reguilon; Maupay, Toney

Early Brentford team news

Loanee Sergio Reguilon is available again for Brentford tonight having been ineligible against parent club Tottenham in midweek.

Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade are all out injured, along with Bryan Mbeumo.

Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka are all still away on international duty, meanwhile.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football begins at 6:30pm GMT, with the game then starting at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Brentford vs Man City LIVE!

17:19 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Brentford vs Manchester CIty.

The visitors are looking to close to within reach of first place in the Premier League at Gtech Community Stadium tonight.

Kick-off comes at 8pm GMT and we'll have expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!