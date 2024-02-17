Brentford vs Liverpool, live! Nunez chips home - Score, how to watch, videos, live updates

Brentford seek a rare winning streak and have a tough ask to complete it — a visit from Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees have won just three times in the Premier League since the start of December, but boast wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves since the calendar turned to 2024.

Still, there are no back-to-back league wins since the end of a three-match winning streak on Nov. 4.

Liverpool, for what it's worth, haven't lost consecutive Premier League matches this season and bounced back from a loss to Arsenal to beat Burnley 3-1 at Anfield.

The Reds are also 11 days from their first chance to collect a trophy this season — the League Cup Final versus Chelsea on Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Brentford vs Liverpool score: 0-1

Nunez 35'

That is sublime from Nunez as Liverpool take the lead! - Brentford 0-1 Liverpool (35th minute)

What a finish from Darwin Nunez that is! My word. Incredible composure to chip Flekken as he ran through at goal. After a thunderous clearance from Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota does superbly to head the ball into the path of Nunez and he finishes calmly. Devastating counter attack from Liverpool and they lead in west London.

Toney inches away from an opener

Reguilon surges down the left and feeds Maupay who sets up Toney and his shot across goal seemed to take a slight deflection and it just squirmed past the far post. Lovely move from Brentford.

Liverpool go close through Bradley

Almost a lovely goal from youngster Conor Bradley as he dribbles into the box and take the shot early with the outside of his right foot but Flekken saves down low then denies Jota on the rebound.

Bright start from both teams

This is a very promising start in terms of a high-energy encounter. Liverpool are looking sharp with Nunez and Diaz buzzing around and combining well. At the other end Maupay is cleverly played in but he drags his shot wide and it looked like he was caught in two minds whether to shoot or cross for a teammate.

Welcome to the first game of Matchweek 25 in the Premier League as leaders Liverpool head to a dangerous Brentford side. Mohamed Salah is back on the bench for Liverpool, which is obviously a huge boost, but Klopp does have some big injury issues with Alexander-Arnold and Alisson both missing. There's the whiff of an upset in the air in west London but Liverpool have the chance to momentarily go five points clear at the top.

Brentford lineup

Flekken; Collins, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Maupay, Toney

Liverpool lineup

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Brentford focus, team news

It's all about Ivan Toney and it's almost had to be with Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo out. Wissa and Onyeka are back from AFCON and on the bench, while Toney and Neal Maupay will cause Liverpool plenty of problems.

OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season)

Liverpool focus, team news

Diogo Jota and Darwnin Nunez have picked up the slack since Mohamed Salah left for the Africa Cup of Nations and suffered a hamstring injury. The Reds have been scoring in bunches aside from the 3-1 loss to Arsenal. Alisson has picked up a muscle injury in training so Kelleher is ready to stand in for the next few games.

OUT: Alisson (hamstring) Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh) Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin)

