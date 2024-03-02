Brentford vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea can take the next step of their glacier-pace revival under Mauricio Pochettino by ending their torrid run of results against Brentford this afternoon.

The Bees have won each of their last three visits to Stamford Bridge and held the Blues to a goalless draw in their own backyard last season, to account for a four-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

After edging into the FA Cup quarter-finals to make it one defeat in five in all competitions (albeit with the lone defeat coming in the Carabao Cup final), Chelsea must continue to generate momentum to threaten the European qualification places.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank desperately needs to dig into the well of good form Brentford have in this fixture to reverse his team’s decline.

Just five points separate them from the dropzone and a run of 10 defeats in their last 12 Premier League games is relegation form, with the most recent coming after conceding four goals to an out-of-nick West Ham.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The match will take place at Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

Where to watch Brentford vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Brentford vs Chelsea team news

Ben Mee will miss the rest of the season after the Brentford defender suffered a foot injury last time out.

With fellow centre-back Ethan Pinnock also recently lost to injury, Nathan Collins is set for a recall while Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry and Kevin Schade remain on their lengthy absentee list.

Pochettino will have to decide whether to keep Mykhailo Mudryk in his Chelsea line-up after his goal against Leeds in midweek.

Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher are among the regulars set to return after being rested from the XI while Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella are in line to return.

Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are among those still unavailable.

Brentford have a great recent record vs Chelsea (PA)

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction

The dotted line is creeping up on Brentford and there was little sign against West Ham that they are up for this fight for survival. Chelsea, while still far from the finished product, should be able to take advantage of their lack of confidence.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three meetings with the Bees, and have lost three of the last four meetings.

Brentford wins: 7

Chelsea wins: 10

Draws: 3

Brentford vs Chelsea match odds

Brentford: 21/10

Chelsea: 23/20

Draw: 11/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).