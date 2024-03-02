Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brentford vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Chelsea face a tricky London derby this afternoon as they travel to take on Brentford. The Blues are still looking to lift the mood after last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool, with the midweek FA Cup win over Leeds coming via an unconvincing performance that did little to ease the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

Heading into the final few months of the campaign, Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League, with the FA Cup their one realistic hope of securing European football. Pochettino’s side were beaten by Brentford at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, and are on four-match winless run against the Bees.

Brentford have improved somewhat since Ivan Toney’s return but results have been poor in recent weeks, with just two wins in 14 matches in all competitions. Thomas Frank’s side are in danger of slipping firmly into a relegation battle, entering the weekend in 16th and five points clear of the bottom three. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Brentford vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Brentford team news: Mee out for season

Chelsea team news: Nkunku still injured

Standard Sport prediction

Brentford vs Chelsea: Score prediction today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The dotted line is creeping up on Brentford and there was little sign against West Ham that they are up for this fight for survival. Chelsea, while still far from the finished product, should be able to take advantage of their lack of confidence.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

(AP)

Chelsea team news vs Brentford today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pochettino will have to decide whether to keep Mykhailo Mudryk in his Chelsea line-up after his goal against Leeds in midweek.

Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher are among the regulars set to return after being rested from the XI while Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella are in line to return.

Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are among those still unavailable.

(REUTERS)

Brentford team news vs Chelsea today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ben Mee will miss the rest of the season after the Brentford defender suffered a foot injury last time out.

With fellow centre-back Ethan Pinnock also recently lost to injury, Nathan Collins is set for a recall while Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry and Kevin Schade remain on their lengthy absentee list.

(Getty Images)

Brentford vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

11:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s short trip to Brentford in the Premier League today.

Kick-off from the Gtech Community Stadium is at 3pm GMT.