Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Aston Villa have been the surprise package of the season and will want to maintain their impressive form away at Brentford.

Brentford have lost four of their last five Premier League matches, while Villa go into the game in third place, and just two behind top-placed Liverpool.

This month alone, Villa have beaten both Aston Villa and Manchester City, and have not lost a match since a surprise 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest at the start of November.

However, while Unai Emery as turned Villa Park into a fortress, they have won 15 successive league matches at home. But on the road, it has not been all smooth-sailing. Emery has won just nine matches away from Villa Park since taking charge, although the trip to Brentford could bring their 10th.

Brentford FC 0 - 0 Aston Villa FC

14:23

Lewis-Potter goes down in the box under a challenge from Diego Carlos and the Gtech Community Stadium supporters are appealing for a penalty. The referee waves play on. It certainly would have been a soft one and it was wishful thinking from the Brentford forward.

14:21

Emery's men have been the stronger side in the opening stages of the game and have had 62.7 per cent of the ball. Despite the Midlands club dominating the possession, Brentford have had the best chance of the match, but it's the only shot they have registered so far. Villa have managed five shots since the game got under way.

14:18

Villa work the ball well as Torres finds McGinn between the lines in space. The Scottish midfielder turns on it and unleashes an ambitious effort from range, but it's comfortably saved by Flekken for Brentford. The shot lacked power and precision and was no trouble for the goalkeeper.

14:14

Villa look to hit Brentford on the counter-attack as McGinn finds Ramsey on the left. Moreno makes a superb overlapping run and Ramsey spots him. The left-back drives into the penalty area and looks to test Flekken, but his cross is blocked and the ball goes out for a corner.

14:13

Damsgaard finds space on the right-hand side and looks to beat Moreno. He gets the ball out of his feet and hopes to find a team-mate in the penalty area, but his cross is blocked by the Villa defender and goes behind. The delivery comes in and Mee is tussling for it and goes to ground, but the referee waves play on.

14:10

What a chance for Brentford! The Bees press high up the pitch and win the ball back. Lewis-Potter shifts it out wide to Janelt who plays a first-time cross towards the penalty spot, where Damsgaard is unmarked. He goes to shoot unchallenged, aiming for the bottom corner, but Martinez gets down well to save. It was a real opportunity for Frank's side and they should be a goal to the good.

14:07

It's another chance for Moreno after some excellent build-up from Aston Villa. Diaby gets past his marker on the left-hand side and delivers into the box. It's controlled by Diego Carlos who lays it into the path of Kamara. The French midfielder guides it towards Moreno on the edge of the penalty are, but he strikes it into the stands behind the goal.

14:06

Ramsey receives the ball out wide and Moreno has burst forwards from defence into a central position. Ramsey finds him with a driven pass into feet, and the Spaniard turns and dances through challenges in the box before aiming for goal, but his shot is weak and dealt with by Flekken between the sticks.

14:04

McGinn pounces on a loose ball in midfield and spots the run of Watkins beyond the Brentford defence. He slips a throughball to the English striker on his left foot, but Pinnock is there to intercept and pokes it behind for a corner. Emery's side have three successive corners with the Bees dealing with them comfortably.

14:01

Damsgaard gets the game under way for Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium!

13:59

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

13:50

Meanwhile, Emery has made four alterations from the team that beat Arsenal last time out in the Premier League. On the left-hand side, Moreno comes in for Lucas Digne. Your Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, and Bailey also drop out of the starting XI, with Ramsey, Cash, and Diaby coming into the team.

13:50

Frank has made four changes from his side’s disappointing defeat to struggling Sheffield United. In attack, Maupay drops to the bench and Brentford change their system slightly. Midfield duo Onyeka and Baptiste are also named among the substitutes after starting in their previous fixture. Damsgaard, Roerslev, and Zanka all come into the team.

13:50

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jhon Duran, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Filip Marschall, Tim Iroegbunam, Sam Proctor.

13:42

ASTON VILLA (3-5-2): Emiliano Martinez; Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa; Alex Moreno, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash; Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby.

13:42

BRENTFORD SUBS: Charlie Goode, Neal Maupay, Frank Onyenka, Thomas Strakosha, Nathan Collins, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Michael Olakigbe.

13:42

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Zanka; Mads Roerslev, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mikkel Damsgaard, Saman Ghoddos; Yoane Wissa, Keane Lewis-Potter.

13:42

Aston Villa are in excellent form as they head to the Gtech Community Stadium. The Midlands club’s last Premier League match saw them triumph 1-0 over Arsenal at home to extend their unbeaten streak to five (W4 D1 L0), putting them in third place on 35 points through 16 matches. Since Emery has arrived at Villa Park, he is yet to lose a game in London, and he is unbeaten in all six of his Premier League games in the capital (W4 D2). The Villans have a real opportunity to qualify for the Champions League if their form continues, and a win today would certainly help their chances.

13:38

Brentford host Aston Villa in a game where they will be hoping to build some momentum after a difficult run in the Premier League. The Bees have lost four of their last five games in England’s top flight, winning once. Thomas Frank’s side will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing defeat away to struggling Sheffield United last time out. A win could see Brentford climb above Chelsea into the top half depending on goal difference, but they face a difficult test in Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa.

13:34

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Brentford and Aston Villa.

13:00

