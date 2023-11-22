Brentford vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Arsenal need a much-improved performance on the road as they travel to face Brentford this weekend.

The Gunners have been beaten in each of their past two matches away from the Emirates Stadium, against West Ham and Newcastle, and now make the trip to west London in their first match back after the international break.

Despite not yet being producing the free-flowing football seen for much of last season, Arsenal remain firmly in the Premier League title race as the hectic festive period looms.

Brentford were beaten at home by Mikel Arteta's side in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, but have already taken points off Tottenham and Chelsea and given Manchester United a major scare at Old Trafford.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5:30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday November 25, 2023.

The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Where to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 4.45pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Brentford vs Arsenal team news

Nathan Collins faces a spell on the sidelines for Brentford after suffering ankle ligament damage while playing for the Republic of Ireland, with the defender set to be out for a few weeks.

Full-backs Aaron Hickey and Rico Lewis are long-term absentees, while Mikkel Damsgaard has not played since August after undergoing knee surgery.

Arsenal hope to have Martin Odegaard back this weekend, with their captain missing the past three matches due to concussion. Gabriel Jesus is also set to feature, having played 90 minutes for Brazil against Argentina as he made his return from a hamstring injury.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe remain out, but Ben White should be available after missing the win over Burnley before the international break.

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet away from home in any competition since September, with Arteta's side far from convincing on the road in recent weeks.

Odegaard and Jesus returning should at least help the Gunners click into gear again in forward areas, but Brentford have shown time and time again that they are capable of producing their best performances against the biggest teams.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 5

Arsenal wins: 7

Brentford vs Arsenal match odds

Brentford to win: 16/5

Draw: 21/10

Arsenal to win: 8/13

