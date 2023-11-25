Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE!

A trip across the capital awaits the Gunners today as they look to continue their Premier League title challenge with a win at Brentford. Mikel Arteta has been able to name both Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard in his team after injury worries but on-loan goalkeeper David Raya will not be allowed to face his parent club.

This afternoon's result between Manchester City and Liverpool means a victory will send Arsenal top of the table. They have been slightly off the pace in the title race of late, dropping points at Newcastle and Chelsea before a much-needed victory over Burnley. They also hold a strong record against the Bees, with three wins in four meetings.

Thomas Frank's team have been the definition of inconsistent this season, with four wins, four draws and four defeats leaving them slap bang in mid-table - which remains a stellar return for the west Londoners. Follow Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis form Simon Collings at the ground!

Brentford vs Arsenal updates

How to watch: TNT Sports

Brentford team news: Ghoddos and Yarmoliuk given starts

Arsenal team news: Gabriel Jesus leads attacking line-up

VAR! Trossard header chalked off

Second half up next!

18:34 , Marc Mayo

The players are heading back out onto the pitch.

Is a point enough to take Arsenal top of the table?

18:31

Nope.

As things stand, the Gunners would be third and a single point behind leaders Manchester City.

In fact, a draw here would allow Tottenham to go level with City at the summit if they win tomorrow...

Things going to plan for Brentford

18:28 , Marc Mayo

They may have only had 30 per cent of possession and a single shot on target, via a major Aaron Ramsdale error, but Brentford have defended rather well.

More support for Bryan Mbeumo needed in attack.

Do Arsenal need to switch things up?

18:24 , Marc Mayo

Brentford's low block has succeeded in stifling Arsenal so far (just about).

Despite playing two attacking central midfielders in this 4-1-2-3 system, Arsenal haven't been able to unlock their hosts very often.

Eddie Nketiah or maybe even Kai Havertz may be readied if things don't change soon...

The VAR decision that disallowed Arsenal's goal

18:22 , Marc Mayo

Lines are lines, I guess...

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | Half time!

18:19 , Marc Mayo

Pockets of excitement in this chess match of a game.

It's goalless at the break.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 45+2 mins

18:18 , Marc Mayo

Leandro Trossard fires the set-piece in but it gets hooked out after momentarily bouncing around the six-yard box.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 45+1 mins

18:17 , Marc Mayo

A booking for Kristoffer Ajer for conceding a foul then booting the ball away.

One for Brentford to defend in their box...

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 45 mins

18:16 , Marc Mayo

Three added minutes.

Simon Collings at Gtech Community Stadium

18:15 , Marc Mayo

In a week where Arteta and referees have been a talking point - again - the Gunners naturally have a goal ruled out for offside.

NO GOAL!

18:14 , Marc Mayo

It's disallowed! A tight VAR calls goes against the Gunners!

VAR check!

18:14 , Marc Mayo

Gabriel Jesus' header was parried upwards by Mark Flekken, then nudged over the line by Leandro Trossard.

But was he offside?

VAR is checking...

GGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! Brentford 0-1 Arsenal | Trossard, 42'

18:12 , Marc Mayo

LEANDRO TROSSARD BUNDLES IT IN!

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 41 mins

18:11 , Marc Mayo

SAVE!

Mark Flekken plays it safe, palming a deflected shot from Gabriel Jesus away after it pinged up off a defender.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 38 mins

18:09 , Marc Mayo

Another bizarre one from Aaron Ramsdale, his throw catching a Brentford man before Arsenal escape a bigger catastrophe.

All the signs of a goalkeeper playing inside his own head.

"England's number four" chant the home fans now.

The Gunners look to break but Bukayo Saka miscontrols, Gabriel Jesus later firing over from a tight angle.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 36 mins

18:07 , Marc Mayo

Not going Arsenal's way right now, Brentford able to win fouls from the 50-50s in midfield.

It's all turning into a bit of a chess match, one which Thomas Frank is winning.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 33 mins

18:04 , Marc Mayo

Brentford corner causes issues under the Arsenal crossbar, which is headed clear well in the crowd of bodies.

Half an hour gone in a fierce contest at the Gtech Community Stadium ⚔️



Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 31 mins

18:02 , Marc Mayo

Gabriel gets off his marker at the near post from a corner and just ducks out of heading the ball, it then bounces off his back and into the side netting.

Did he think he was about to get wiped out or just misjudge it? Weird one.

Simon Collings at Gtech Community Stadium

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Brentford doing a very good job so far of doubling up on Arsenal's wingers. Onyeka putting in a big shift, in particular, to help Ghoddos deal with Martinelli.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 30 mins

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Great reactions by Ethan Pinnock to block a goalbound Gabriel Jesus shot after the Brazilian's spin in the box.

Arsenal upping the pressure...

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 28 mins

17:59 , Marc Mayo

This has been a very competitive game so far, Gabriel Martinelli and then Bukayo Saka look to gallop into space on the wings but both find too many bodies in their way.

Eventually a cute Martin Odegaard dink is fought for and cleared by the Bees.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 25 mins

17:56 , Marc Mayo

Slow and steady build-up from Arsenal before a whipped ball in by Oleksandr Zinchenko picks out Leandro Trossard... headed over!

Declan Rice blocks Bryan Mbeumo's shot on the line!



Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 23 mins

17:54 , Marc Mayo

Superb work from Christian Norgaard to hold off Leandro Trossard in midfield and spark an attack.

It's worked to the right flank and pings inwards off an Arsenal leg... it's Norgaard to hit it - over!

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 21 mins

17:52 , Marc Mayo

Lovely tracking back from Frank Onyeka to pinch the ball off Gabriel Martinelli's toe in the Brentford box.

The Bees then win a goal kick, a very strong defensive effort from them so far.

Simon Collings at Gtech Community Stadium

17:49 , Marc Mayo

Every touch and kick from Ramsdale now being greeted by huge jeers from the home fans. He is in for a long night.

Also, after 90 minutes on Tuesday against Argentina, this will be a challenge for Jesus. Brentford are playing with three centre-backs - and they are all huge.

Highlights: Aaron Ramsdale's huge let-off

17:48 , Marc Mayo

Not what Mikel Arteta wanted to see.

Aaron Ramsdale is spared blushes by Declan Rice's goal line clearance 😳



Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 16 mins

17:48 , Marc Mayo

The referee needs to get Arsenal to get on with it at corners.

For the second time already, a set piece is heavily delayed for no apparent reason.

Referee Tim Robinson tells Martin Odegaard he won't put up with it much longer, before Leandro Trossard swings in a woeful delivery and a foul goes to Brentford...

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 14 mins

17:46 , Marc Mayo

Madness from Aaron Ramsdale as he hesitated playing the ball out from the back and got closed down by Yoane Wissa.

A mega escape for Arsenal, whose goalkeeper is now being teased by the home fans whenever he touches the ball.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 13 mins

17:44 , Marc Mayo

SOMEHOW BRENTFORD DON'T SCORE!

Aaron Ramsdale makes a HUGE mistake from a goal kick and Bryan Mbeumo has a shot blocked by Declan Rice on the line before Yoane Wissa misses with the goal gaping!

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 11 mins

17:41 , Marc Mayo

Bukayo Saka takes a long old time to deliver the corner, which the goalkeeper punches straight back to him.

Leandro Trossard is picked out on the 18-yard line... over the bar!

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 9 mins

17:41 , Marc Mayo

Good pressure by Gabriel Jesus helps Gabriel Martinelli win it up the pitch.

Arsenal proceed to work it calmly, probing the flanks and Brentford's makeshift full-backs.

Good work by Bukayo Saka to win a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 7 mins

17:39 , Marc Mayo

Bryan Mbeumo looking to cause issues with a quick move up the pitch but Brentford, yet to have a proper attack, see it break down.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 4 mins

17:34 , Marc Mayo

Early Arsenal free-kick for a foul on Leandro Trossard.

Martin Odegaard will swing it in from the left flank, which Gabriel Martinelli gets right underneath after a smart run to the near post. Likely offside.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal | 2 mins

17:33 , Marc Mayo

"You're just a s*** David Raya" is the reply from Brentford fans, who maybe would also be booing their former player were he between the Arsenal posts instead of Aaron Ramsdale!

The Bees in a 5-3-2 off the ball, Saman Ghoddos in at right wing-back as Thomas Frank revealed before kick-off.

Simon Collings at Gtech Community Stadium

17:32 , Marc Mayo

Ramsdale, as expected, getting a great reception from the travelling Arsenal fans. He's named being belted out before a ball has been kicked.

Brentford vs Arsenal | Kick-off!

17:31 , Marc Mayo

Let's get this show on the road!

Arsenal will go top of the table if they win tonight, Brentford can leapfrog neighbours Chelsea into tenth.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Countdown to kick-off

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Nearly time to get going. Tim Robinson is our referee tonight.

Arsenal in their black-and-green away kit tonight

Here come the players!

17:27 , Marc Mayo

Christian Norgaard and Martin Odegaard lead the players out as the two sets of fans provide the noise.

'Hey Jude' rings out around the ground - the Bees' favourite tune that marked their historic win over Arsenal in this fixture to open the 2021-22 season.

Five-minute warning!

17:25 , Marc Mayo

The lights show has began at Gtech Community Stadium!

A big match atmosphere this Saturday night on the banks of the M4...

More Mikel Arteta histrionics coming up?

17:24

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged football's authorities not to clamp down too hard on manager's emotions.

The Spaniard is awaiting the result of an FA charge with this his 200th game at the helm of Arsenal.

Fans' opinion has been split over Arteta's theatrics on the touchline, but he says it's an integral part of the game.

He told reporters on Friday: “We live a game that is passionate and we play to win. And it has to happen. You have to react. Let’s sit down here in the theatre and be on mute and see if this league and this game is that interesting. It won’t be.

"That’s what makes it special."

Read the full story!

Thomas Frank explains his team selection

17:19

"Of course there' area lot of teams with injury issues, we have a little more thin squad. It's a challenge we need to solve.

"I'm a big believer in the team that they can do the job and win the game today.

"Roerslev should be ready for Luton. Jensen picked up a minor adductor strain, hopefully he should also be ready for Luton. With three centre-backs, Janelt and Ghoddos will be the wing-backs."

Takehiro Tomiyasu gets his chance

17:15

Ben White's injury keeps him on the bench tonight, but that means more chances for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese full-back has been on top form of late - earning the interest of Bayern Munich.

However, Arsenal have no interest in a January deal.

Read the full story!

Simon Collings at Gtech Community Stadium

17:13

Big chance for Leandro Trossard this evening. He's been excellent recently as a false nine, but naturally that spot will be taken by Gabriel Jesus now he's fit.

The left No8 slot in midfield, where Trossard starts tonight, is up for grabs though...

Aaron Ramsdale decision under microscope tonight

17:10 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta has shown little sign of yielding in his decision to make David Raya his No1 goalkeeper.

But, Aaron Ramsdale gets the gloves today due to Raya being ineligible to face his parent club.

Simon wrote in the week about why Arteta has stuck by his call.

Read the full story!

Mikel Arteta ahead of his 200th Arsenal game

17:06 , Marc Mayo

"Very proud, it's a big number and a big club. I'm very grateful, a big privilege. We're really going have to earn it, it's a tough place to come.

"[Aaron Ramsdale] doesn't need to [impress me], I have top players and I love all of them. We try to give them all an opportunity.

"We have to try something else today [with Leandro Trossard in midfield], I'm looking forward to it. He's been exceptional, he's a big creator, a big threat around the box and he works really hard."

Around the grounds

17:02

Full time in the Premier League 3pm kick-offs!

Ten-man Chelsea have COLLAPSED away to Newcastle, losing 4-1 after Reece James was dismissed. That game was level after an hour...

Brighton, also down a man, have edged Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thriller at the City Ground.

Late goals too at Luton, where they have won a home game for the first time this season, 2-1 over Crystal Palace.

West Ham's comeback has seen them defeat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor and Bournemouth have whopped Sheffield United 3-1 away from home.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Countdown to kick-off

17:00

The warm-ups are in full flow in west London with kick-off half an hour away!

Mikel Arteta refuses to keep schtum

16:56

While he awaits the outcome of an FA charge for his post-Newcastle rant, Mikel Arteta has vowed not to keep it buttoned if he feels the need to criticise Premier League referees.

"I am going to speak," said Arteta. "I think you have to be yourself and as a leader you have to be authentic. You cannot be someone that you are not, and this is who I am — here, when I am on the pitch, when I am there.

"And I want to think that we have to talk to make things better, that's why we have meetings and I talk.

"I talked in a really straightforward way two days before that meeting, really straightforward about certain opinions that I had."

Read the full story!

Kai Havertz conundrum continues

16:53 , Marc Mayo

After playing at left-back for Germany last week, Kai Havertz is once again benched by Arsenal today.

Simon recently analysed why this coming run of games could be make or break for the £65m summer signing.

Read the full story!

Brentford vs Arsenal: Video preview

16:48 , Marc Mayo

Simon Collings gives his take on tonight's game from his position at the Gtech Community Stadium.

"That role of Leandro Trossard is going to be the most intriguing"@sr_collings is in position to preview Arsenal's trip to Brentford



Brentford roll the dice

16:43 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Frank has given first Premier League starts of the campaign to Saman Ghoddos up front and Yegor Yarmoliuk in midfield.

Vitaly Janelt continues at left-back amid their injury issues.

Mikel Arteta goes on the attack

16:35 , Marc Mayo

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard will start in central midfield today for Arsenal.

Takehiro Tomiyasu drops in at right-back with Ben White only fit for the bench.

Gabriel Jesus is primed to start up top. Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

🪄 Trossard in midfield

🔙 Odegaard returns



How Brentford line up

16:33 , Marc Mayo

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt; Onyeka, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Goode, Maupay, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Brierley, Olakigbe

Arsenal line-up revealed

16:29 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Hein, White, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Nelson, Havertz, Nketiah

Arsenal team rumours

16:27

Talk before the line-up announcement that Mikel Arteta has named Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus in his team tonight.

Ben White also set to be benched...

That would be pretty front-foot!

Team news coming up!

16:26 , Marc Mayo

Let's find out who is named in the Brentford and Arsenal starting XIs...

Nathan Collins absent for Brentford

16:20 , Marc Mayo

One player who won't be named in the Brentford XI shortly is record signing Nathan Collins.

The Republic of Ireland defender sustained ankle ligament damage while on international duty for his country in their 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by the Netherlands in Amsterdam last weekend.

Read the full story!

Arsenal injury worries solved?

16:16 , Marc Mayo

Both Gabriel Jesus and Ben White have been injury doubts ahead of the team being confirmed.

Both have been spotted getting off the team bus in the past few minutes!

The players are in the house!

16:12

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice among those pictured entering the ground a moment ago, with Brentford also rocking up.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Countdown to kick-off

16:00

We are 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes getting underway in west London!

Team news is expected in about half an hour's time with the team buses due at the ground shortly.

Re-live the early kick-off

15:57 , Marc Mayo

The door has opened for Arsenal to top the Premier League tonight...

Trent Alexander-Arnold struck late for Liverpool to take a 1-1 draw at leaders Manchester City.

Recap the action with our match report!

Around the grounds

15:53 , Marc Mayo

A bunch of 3pm kick-offs at half-time in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Newcastle are locked at 1-1 at St James' Park while Luton and Crystal Palace are also level, 0-0.

Brighton are 2-1 up at Nottingham Forest, whereas West Ham and Burnley are goalless.

At the bottom, Bournemouth lead Sheffield United 2-0.

Throwback: Brentford sink Arsenal on top-flight return

15:47 , Marc Mayo

Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard scored in the opening match of the 2021-22 season as the Bees started life in the Premier League with a bang.

LIFT OFF FOR BRENTFORD! 🚀



Sergi Canos wastes no time in firing a low effort that beats Bernd Leno at his near post - West London is rocking! 🔥



Head-to-head record

15:37 , Marc Mayo

Since a shock defeat on the opening day of the 2021-22 season - a famous one for the Bees - Arsenal have won three of the four meetings with their London neighbours.

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 5

Arsenal wins: 7

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction

15:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet away from home in any competition since September, with Arteta's side far from convincing on the road in recent weeks.

Odegaard and Jesus returning should at least help the Gunners click into gear again in forward areas, but Brentford have shown time and time again that they are capable of producing their best performances against the biggest teams.

Draw, 1-1.

🟡 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵



🆚 Brentford

🕠 5:30pm (UK)

🏆 Premier League

Our prediction for the Arsenal line-up

15:26

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Early Arsenal team news

15:21 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will have captain Martin Odegaard back this weekend after overcoming concussion.

Gabriel Jesus is also set to feature, having played 90 minutes for Brazil against Argentina as he made his return from a hamstring injury.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe remain out, but Ben White is a doubt.

Aaron Ramsdale will stand in for David Raya, who cannot play due to the terms of his loan move from the Bees.

How we reckon the Bees will line up

15:14 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Early Brentford team news

15:05 , Marc Mayo

Nathan Collins faces "weeks" on the sidelines for Brentford after suffering ankle ligament damage while playing for the Republic of Ireland in a big blow to the Bees.

Full-backs Aaron Hickey and Rico Lewis are long-term absentees, while Mikkel Damsgaard has not played since August after undergoing knee surgery.

Where to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

14:59 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 4.45pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE!

14:51 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Brentford vs Arsenal.

This evening's Premier League kick-off comes at 5.30pm GMT from Gtech Community Stadium.

It promises to be a fascinating clash between a mid-table team fighting for some consistency and a title challenger who will go top with a win tonight.

Simon Collings is our man at the ground and he'll be firing in expert analysis plus player ratings later on, with Marc Mayo helming the blog's play-by-play calls.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction!