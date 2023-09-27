Reiss Nelson exploits Brentford mistake to fire Arsenal into fourth round – latest reaction

Arsenal take the lead at Brentford - REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

09:41 PM BST

Full time: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford hit the bar when the flag was already up and the referee blows for time. Brentford were very good in the second half and rattled Arsenal with their long throws and the intelligent running of Mbeumo and Wissa. Their execution was off and ultimately it cost them. Arsenal played some slick stuff in the first half but faded badly in the second. Still, they clung on and go into the hat.

09:39 PM BST

90+4 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Flekken goes up for a Jensen long throw but Ramsdale swallows Wissa’s loopy header and he has to turn tail and head back.

09:38 PM BST

90+3 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal eat up a bit of time with the corner, hanging on to the ball by the flag. Cedric recovers the ball when the cross eventually comes but his return across the box is hustled out for an Arsenal throw.

09:36 PM BST

90+1 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

The first of five minutes of stoppage time begin with Odegaard letting fly after a counter-attack led by Havertz and his shot is deflected behind for a corner.

09:35 PM BST

89 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Wissa is squeezed out after winning a header in the box from a 40-yard pass but Arsenal ultimately see it into touch. Jensen has another long-throw opportunity, catapulting it into the box and Arsenal scramble it away.

09:32 PM BST

87 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Zinchenko patiently probes down the left and then injects some drama and pace by picking out Elneny with the cut-back and the Egypt midfielder leathers a 22-yard shot that whistles past the left post.

Cedric ⇢ Nketiah.

09:31 PM BST

85 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Another opening for Wissa as he cuts in from the left on to his right and blazes a vicious shot over the bar. His movement ahs confounded Arsenal but his finishing has let them off the hook.

09:28 PM BST

83 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Ajer also comes on, for Jorgensen. AN Other, it turns out, was Hickey.

Kiwior slides in to stop Lewis-Potter’s shot on the line and it falls kindly for Ramsdale. .

09:27 PM BST

81 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

More changes Lewis-Potter and Olakigbe are on for Onyeka and AN Other. Smith Rowe heads off and Odegaard replaces him. Elneny is on, too, for Nelson.

09:25 PM BST

79 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford have the ball in the back of the net but are adjudged, without VAR, to have been caught offside when the ball was chipped back into the box. Collins did look marginally offside but Thomas Frank isn’t pleased.

09:23 PM BST

77 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Collins launches a pass 60 yards, diagonally to the right of the D. Wissa nods it back and Onyeka hammers a 20-yard half-volley that Ramsdale turns away.

09:21 PM BST

75 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Jesus wins a header from a long pass and Arsenal work an opening down the left for him after he exchanges passes with Zinchenko and Havertz. Jesus slips a pass into the box and Nketiah, who gave Collins a start, burns past him to get there and shoot from an angle of about 45 degrees. Flekken saves with his feet.

09:17 PM BST

72 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Zinchenko misplaces his pass infield intended for Jorginho. Wissa steals in and tees up Janelt to shoot from 20 yards but he hammers it over.

09:16 PM BST

70 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Jesus is on the left and Nelson on the right, Kiwior to centre-back with Zinchenko at left-back. Zinchenko sweeps a long pass up the left for Havertz who takes it in his stride then pulls a pass across the 18-yard line for Nelson who slides a left-foot shot a foot past the right post.

09:14 PM BST

69 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Double Arsenal change:

Jesus ⇢ Sagoe Jnr

Zinchenko ⇢ White.

09:12 PM BST

67 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal properly under the cosh now. Janelt seems to have cloned himself and is everywhere in midfield and Wissa and Mbeumo are sprightly and spritely.

09:11 PM BST

65 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Ghoddos’s thunderous shot from a long Jensen throw is blocked by Gabriel.

Brentford are a different side, more like their old selves after the half.

Ramsdale denies Wissa with a wonderful save, turning the fierce daisy-cutter on to the right post when diving at full stretch. It came from another Jensen long throw that was won and then the ball fizzed across the box.

09:09 PM BST

64 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Double Brentford substitution:

Jensen ⇢ Norgaard

Ghoddos ⇢ Roerslev

09:08 PM BST

63 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Hickey piles forward down the left after some zipping passes from left to right and back again. He hits his bending shot very sweetly but into White’s knee.

09:06 PM BST

61 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford have been much better this half, using balls over the top to target Gabriel. Twice in a minute they test the Brazilian centre-back but he manages to deal with it even when isolated by Mbeumo and then Wissa.

09:04 PM BST

59 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Wissa chases a pass from Norgaard all the way to the byline and hooks back a cross on the whitewash. Gabriel cuts it out, dallies and is blindsided by Wissa who wins it back and then crosses towards the right of the penalty spot. Onyeka, lacking space, tries to improvise a volley by leaping off both feet but after such an ungainly attempt it’s little wonder his shanks it.

09:02 PM BST

57 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Now Kiwior strongarms Roerslev over the touchline but isn’t booked. Brentford free-kick, 20 yards out, wide right. Havertz heads it out to the left and, when Roerslev chips it back in, Tomiyasu makes the clearance.

09:00 PM BST

56 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Nketiah bulldozes Roerslev from behind as he shielded the ball and is booked.

08:59 PM BST

55 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Sagoe has been tidy but has had a couple of chances to face up Hickey and run at him but, so far, has laid it off.

08:58 PM BST

53 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Nketiah’s movement is hard to track for Brentford. This time he pops up on the left to blaze a shot over as he went for a curler into the top right corner.

08:56 PM BST

51 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

After the throw-in is worked infield to Norgaard, his shot hits Wissa in an offside position and, although he controls it and thinks he has an opportunity to get his own shot away, up goes the flag.

08:55 PM BST

50 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford should have done much better than a throw-in after a quickfire break by Janelt, Mbeumo and Wissa. Good work from Kiwior sees them off.

08:53 PM BST

48 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Nketiah is penalised for nudging ahead of Collins to meet Ramsdale’s long kick. Nketiah protests but Collins wants a card as well, claiming he was elbowed. The referee isn’t persuaded.

08:51 PM BST

46 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

No half-time changes. Flekken launches it long from Brentford’s kick-off but Tomiyasu sweeps up and knocks it back to Ramsdale.

08:34 PM BST

Half-time: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have had all the poise and Jorginho has got back on the horse after his spectacular ‘fall’ in the derby and is dictating the tempo. Smith Rowe’s change of pace in the No10 role offers Arsenal a proper alternative to Havertz or Odegaard or Jesus. Brentford need more precision on the break and need to make more of Mbeumo.

08:32 PM BST

45+1 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Nketiah wriggles free in the box and almost swoops on to the ball after Tomiyasu played it up to Nelson who spun a centre to the centre-forward. He can’t get a clean cushion on the pass and Brentford scramble it away after a bout of pinball.

08:30 PM BST

44 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Gabriel hooks a long left-foot pass on the half-volley up the middle for Nelson to chase. Roerslev comes over from the right to the middle to try to deal with it but he is beaten by Nelson. Pinnock helps him out and Havertz can’t nip in.

08:27 PM BST

42 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

White is booked for taking too long over a throw-in for the second, possibly third time.

08:27 PM BST

41 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

A mistake by Ramsdale, dithering, goes unpunished when Wissa’s attempt to dispossess him bounces off the keeper’s shins. Havertz put the keeper under undue pressure with a shonky back-pass.

08:25 PM BST

39 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Jorginho plays some tiki-taka passes 30 yards out, looking for the opening, then dinks Nketiah in down the inside right when he gets it back from Smith Rowe. Nketiah hits the gas, accelerates past Jorgensen but before he can shoot, Pinnock gets his foot in with perfect precision.

08:23 PM BST

37 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Kiwior owes Nelson a pint after all his defensive work recently.

08:22 PM BST

35 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford should be level after excellent work down the right by Norgaard to shred Kiwior and cut back a cross to the penalty spot. Wissa was clear but swept his shot wide. Sliced it almost. He had all the time in the world there to trap it but went first time and may have slipped.

08:20 PM BST

33 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal are dominating with Nelson working some space with a cute pass to Havertz who brings it in the left of the box on to his right to shoot ... straight into the nearest defender.

08:19 PM BST

31 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Fine save by Flekken almost doing the splits to stop Smith Rowe’s shot with his left foot. Smith Rowe had made one of those Dele style gliding runs (Dele circa 2017) into the box when fed by Jorginho after patient probing down the left with Nketiah and Nelson combining.

Smith Rowe took it by the right of the D, shifted it on to his left and opened his body to sweep a shot with his instep but Flekken saved the day.

Emile Smith Rowe sees his effort saved - David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

08:16 PM BST

29 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Extended rally of head tennis down the Arsenal left until they get it down and sweep it over to Tomiyasu on the other wing. The rain is thickening and the ball is zipping around.

08:15 PM BST

27 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford corner after Onyeka races up the right to try to reach Roerslev’s pass. Gabriel came over to tackle but the ball rebounded off the centre-half and behind.

The corner is flicked on by Wissa and his eyebrows at the near post and Nelson belts it clear.

08:12 PM BST

24 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

White does look a little shaky back in his original position. Wissa has a good shout for a free-kick about 25 yards out when he tries to shield the ball. Gabriel seems to give him a little shove when he received Hickey’s pass after the left wing-back beat three or four Arsenal players as he cut in from outside- to inside-left.

08:10 PM BST

22 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Roerslev causes some panic in the Arsenal box as they let the cross bounce but Wissa and then Mbeumo cannot make the most of it.

08:08 PM BST

21 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Tomiyasu to the rescue, blocking Janelt’s shot after White made a hash of Onyeka’s cross under pressure from Wissa.

Janelt lets fly - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

08:07 PM BST

19 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

White tries a long ball over the top for Smith Rowe to run through and collect after Sagoe Jnr dropped off short but there was too much on it and the slick pitch helps it skid out for a goal-kick.

08:05 PM BST

17 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford look disjointed and can’t string passes together in midfield. They usually find a way but they are struggling so far tonight.

08:03 PM BST

15 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Smith Rowe takes another corner for Arsenal but after some scuffling in the box, the ref gives Brentford a free-kick before Arsenal can do anything with it.

08:00 PM BST

13 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Hickey’s defensive header form that Kiwior cross stopped it reaching Sagoe. Mbeumo picks off Smith Rowe’s corner and plays a pass just behind Wissa. He has to wait and collect then bombs forward but Arsenal keep pretty good pace with him and he runs out of room on the counter when his pass also isn’t put into Janelt’s stride. Nelson, back on the cover, buys a cheap free-kick off Janelt.

07:58 PM BST

11 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford are roocking after conceding so sloppily and Kiwior’s whipped cross into the box is put behind for the first corner of the match.

07:55 PM BST

GOAL!

Brentford 0 Arsenal 1 (Nelson) Horrendous mistake when Nketiah pounces on Jorgensen’s rotten back pass, under no pressure. He works the ball, just about, to Nelson who sidefoots it home.

Nelson slots in an easy chance after Jorgensen's error - REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

07:54 PM BST

9 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Thomas Frank greets his public - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

07:53 PM BST

7 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Brentford are forced back to Flekken whose long chip is one club too heavy for Mbeumo and skips out.

07:52 PM BST

6 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

White’s miscontrol gives Brentford a corner and they earn another when Jorginho stops Brentford making ground up the left.

07:51 PM BST

5 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Hickey cuts out the ball over the top from Tomiyasu to Sagoe at the cost of a throw-in. Jorginho has had plenty of touches so far, acting as the hub with short passes.

07:50 PM BST

3 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal hog the ball on the right where Tomiyasu is indeed playing at right-back. They shift it from right to left and back again. Sagoe Jr is on the right, too. Brentford hold them at halfway or thereabouts.

07:48 PM BST

1 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal kick off and move it up the left after an early touch for Ramsdale. Nelson is brought down by Wissa and Arsenal have a free-kick.

07:44 PM BST

Out come the teams

Brentford in red, white and black. Arsenal in extraordinary high viz and black.

07:41 PM BST

Brentford begin with their usual night match light show

Hey Jude will be imminent. But not before the mascot takes a buzzy bow.

07:37 PM BST

499 days later Emile Smith Rowe starts a match for Arsenal

Here’s Sam Dean’s analysis of why it has taken so long for the fan’s favourite to earn a starting spot. Well worth your time.

07:19 PM BST

Your teams in black and white

Brentford Flekken;, Collins, Pinnock, Jorgensen; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey; Wissa, Mbeumo.

Substitutes Jensen, Ghoddos, Ajer, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley, Balcombe.

Arsenal Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Kiwior; Havertz, Jorginho, Smith Rowe; Nelson, Nketiah, Sagoe Junior.

Substitutes Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Cedric, Elneny, Hein, Zinchenko, Lannin-Sweet, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

Referee Peter Bankes (Wirral)

07:07 PM BST

Charles Sagoe Jnr makes his Arsenal debut tonight

Adept on either wing for the U21s, the 19-year-old signed pro last year having joined the club from Fulham at the age of 11:

Thank you God, I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract for @arsenal, it’s been a journey full of ups and downs but I’ve throughly enjoyed my time thus far. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. Thanks to all in my journey so far and Arsenal.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/G2HeJxYPkn — Charles Sagoe Jr (@SagoeJr) July 6, 2022

06:58 PM BST

Two changes for the Bees

Jorgensen and Onyeka come in for Jensen and Lewis-Potter.

06:56 PM BST

I make that eight changes for Arsenal

Raya, Saliba, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira, Saka and Jesus are sitting this one out. Presume Tomiyasu at right-back and White at centre-half given the listing but perhaps it’s Kiwior at centre-back, Tomiyasu at left-back and White in his usual if not normal position.

06:52 PM BST

Brentford pick strongest side

Switching, it appears, to three at the back:

06:50 PM BST

Starts for Ramsdale and Smith Rowe

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



©️ Jorginho skippers the side

💯 Smith Rowe racks up 100th appearance

🆕 Sagoe Jr makes debut



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/wR7cvg4hkA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 27, 2023

06:47 PM BST

Mikel Arteta on his absentees

It is a long list ... It is the situation that we have at the moment and we need players back, that’s for sure.

To change 11 or 12 players, it is not a possibility.

There are a lot of players that need minutes. Some players have not had many minutes and they are going to have that exposure tomorrow.

06:23 PM BST

Thomas Frank on his treatment room

Every team has injuries, and with Ivan Toney’s ban included, we have seven players out. I still think I can put a very strong team out there every game, but maybe we can’t change it as much during the game because the depth is not as good. I have big belief in our young players, but they need time to settle in. I will put as strong as possible team out there. It’s very important that we do our best to see how far we can get. We would like to go on a cup run.

05:30 PM BST

Having a wager?



Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

05:29 PM BST

Preview: Turn and face the strange ch-ch-changes

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Carabao Cup third-round tie between Brentford (whose furthest foray in this tournament was the semi-final in 2021) and Arsenal (winners in 1987 – ‘it’s Charlie!’ – and 1993). The Bees, who have won one and lost one of their Premier League home fixtures against the Gunners since promotion in 2021, made 10 changes for their second-round victory over League Two Newport County. Although they bossed the game, it took them 87 minutes to break the deadlock and then had to win a shootout after County equalised in stoppage time. Having lost their last two games and drawn three previous to those defeats by Newcastle and Everton, Thomas Frank may pick a stronger, more established starting XI even with Sunday’s trip to Forest looming.

Two years ago Mikel Arteta made eight changes for their seasonal Carabao Cup bow and beat West Brom 6-0 and 10 last year when Brighton went to the Emirates and won 3-1. It is hard to predict how seriously he takes this competition, despite his graduation from the Man City coaching finishing school which prizes this tournament, but I think it is safe to say there will be run-outs tonight for several of his serially bench-indentured squad: Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny and possibly even Cedric Soares.

If Smith Rowe Elneny and Eddie Nketiah get on tonight, it is odd to think that they will be the only survivors from the sole time these two met in the League Cup before, five years ago during Unai Emery’s first season at the Emirates, such has been the overhaul. But it has been even more extreme in Middlesex where Neal Maupay, back in his happy place after a rotten year at Everton, is the last Bee standing five years on. No better time to start his revival with Kevin Schade absent until the new year and Ivan Toney out, if he is coming back at all, until January 16.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.