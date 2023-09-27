Brentford vs Arsenal live: Latest score and updates from the League Cup third round

Arsenal take the lead at Brentford - REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

08:16 PM BST

29 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Extended rally of head tennis down the Arsenal left until they get it down and sweep it over to Tomiyasu on the other wing. The rain is thickening and the ball is zipping around.

08:15 PM BST

27 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford corner after Onyeka races up the right to try to reach Roerslev’s pass. Gabriel came over to tackle but the ball rebounded off the centre-half and behind.

The corner is flicked on by Wissa and his eyebrows at the near post and Nelson belts it clear.

08:12 PM BST

24 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

White does look a little shaky back in his original position. Wissa has a good shout for a free-kick about 25 yards out when he tries to shield the ball. Gabriel seems to give him a little shove when he received Hickey’s pass after the left wing-back beat three or four Arsenal players as he cut in from outside- to inside-left.

08:10 PM BST

22 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Roerslev causes some panic in the Arsenal box as they let the cross bounce but Wissa and then Mbeumo cannot make the most of it.

08:08 PM BST

21 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Tomiyasu to the rescue, blocking Janelt’s shot after White made a hash of Onyeka’s cross under pressure from Wissa.

08:07 PM BST

19 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

White tries a long ball over the top for Smith Rowe to run through and collect after Sagoe Jnr dropped off short but there was too much on it and the slick pitch helps it skid out for a goal-kick.

08:05 PM BST

17 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford look disjointed and can’t string passes together in midfield. They usually find a way but they are struggling so far tonight.

08:03 PM BST

15 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Smith Rowe takes another corner for Arsenal but after some scuffling in the box, the ref gives Brentford a free-kick before Arsenal can do anything with it.

08:00 PM BST

13 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Hickey’s defensive header form that Kiwior cross stopped it reaching Sagoe. Mbeumo picks off Smith Rowe’s corner and plays a pass just behind Wissa. He has to wait and collect then bombs forward but Arsenal keep pretty good pace with him and he runs out of room on the counter when his pass also isn’t put into Janelt’s stride. Nelson, back on the cover, buys a cheap free-kick off Janelt.

07:58 PM BST

11 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Brentford are roocking after conceding so sloppily and Kiwior’s whipped cross into the box is put behind for the first corner of the match.

07:55 PM BST

GOAL!

Brentford 0 Arsenal 1 (Nelson) Horrendous mistake when Nketiah pounces on Jorgensen’s rotten back pass, under no pressure. He works the ball, just about, to Nelson who sidefoots it home.

Nelson slots in an easy chance after Jorgensen's error - REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

07:54 PM BST

9 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Thomas Frank greets his public - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

07:53 PM BST

7 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Brentford are forced back to Flekken whose long chip is one club too heavy for Mbeumo and skips out.

07:52 PM BST

6 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

White’s miscontrol gives Brentford a corner and they earn another when Jorginho stops Brentford making ground up the left.

07:51 PM BST

5 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Hickey cuts out the ball over the top from Tomiyasu to Sagoe at the cost of a throw-in. Jorginho has had plenty of touches so far, acting as the hub with short passes.

07:50 PM BST

3 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal hog the ball on the right where Tomiyasu is indeed playing at right-back. They shift it from right to left and back again. Sagoe Jr is on the right, too. Brentford hold them at halfway or thereabouts.

07:48 PM BST

1 min: Brentford 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal kick off and move it up the left after an early touch for Ramsdale. Nelson is brought down by Wissa and Arsenal have a free-kick.

07:44 PM BST

Out come the teams

Brentford in red, white and black. Arsenal in extraordinary high viz and black.

07:41 PM BST

Brentford begin with their usual night match light show

Hey Jude will be imminent. But not before the mascot takes a buzzy bow.

07:37 PM BST

499 days later Emile Smith Rowe starts a match for Arsenal

Here’s Sam Dean’s analysis of why it has taken so long for the fan’s favourite to earn a starting spot. Well worth your time.

07:19 PM BST

Your teams in black and white

Brentford Flekken;, Collins, Pinnock, Jorgensen; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey; Wissa, Mbeumo.

Substitutes Jensen, Ghoddos, Ajer, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley, Balcombe.

Arsenal Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Kiwior; Havertz, Jorginho, Smith Rowe; Nelson, Nketiah, Sagoe Junior.

Substitutes Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Cedric, Elneny, Hein, Zinchenko, Lannin-Sweet, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

Referee Peter Bankes (Wirral)

07:07 PM BST

Charles Sagoe Jnr makes his Arsenal debut tonight

Adept on either wing for the U21s, the 19-year-old signed pro last year having joined the club from Fulham at the age of 11:

Thank you God, I'm delighted to have signed my first professional contract for @arsenal, it's been a journey full of ups and downs but I've throughly enjoyed my time thus far. It's a very proud moment for me and my family. Thanks to all in my journey so far and Arsenal.🙏🏾

06:58 PM BST

Two changes for the Bees

Jorgensen and Onyeka come in for Jensen and Lewis-Potter.

06:56 PM BST

I make that eight changes for Arsenal

Raya, Saliba, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira, Saka and Jesus are sitting this one out. Presume Tomiyasu at right-back and White at centre-half given the listing but perhaps it’s Kiwior at centre-back, Tomiyasu at left-back and White in his usual if not normal position.

06:52 PM BST

Brentford pick strongest side

Switching, it appears, to three at the back:

06:50 PM BST

Starts for Ramsdale and Smith Rowe

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



©️ Jorginho skippers the side

💯 Smith Rowe racks up 100th appearance

🆕 Sagoe Jr makes debut



©️ Jorginho skippers the side

💯 Smith Rowe racks up 100th appearance

🆕 Sagoe Jr makes debut

COME ON YOU GUNNERS!

06:47 PM BST

Mikel Arteta on his absentees

It is a long list ... It is the situation that we have at the moment and we need players back, that’s for sure.

To change 11 or 12 players, it is not a possibility.

There are a lot of players that need minutes. Some players have not had many minutes and they are going to have that exposure tomorrow.

06:23 PM BST

Thomas Frank on his treatment room

Every team has injuries, and with Ivan Toney’s ban included, we have seven players out. I still think I can put a very strong team out there every game, but maybe we can’t change it as much during the game because the depth is not as good. I have big belief in our young players, but they need time to settle in. I will put as strong as possible team out there. It’s very important that we do our best to see how far we can get. We would like to go on a cup run.

05:30 PM BST

05:29 PM BST

Preview: Turn and face the strange ch-ch-changes

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Carabao Cup third-round tie between Brentford (whose furthest foray in this tournament was the semi-final in 2021) and Arsenal (winners in 1987 – ‘it’s Charlie!’ – and 1993). The Bees, who have won one and lost one of their Premier League home fixtures against the Gunners since promotion in 2021, made 10 changes for their second-round victory over League Two Newport County. Although they bossed the game, it took them 87 minutes to break the deadlock and then had to win a shootout after County equalised in stoppage time. Having lost their last two games and drawn three previous to those defeats by Newcastle and Everton, Thomas Frank may pick a stronger, more established starting XI even with Sunday’s trip to Forest looming.

Two years ago Mikel Arteta made eight changes for their seasonal Carabao Cup bow and beat West Brom 6-0 and 10 last year when Brighton went to the Emirates and won 3-1. It is hard to predict how seriously he takes this competition, despite his graduation from the Man City coaching finishing school which prizes this tournament, but I think it is safe to say there will be run-outs tonight for several of his serially bench-indentured squad: Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny and possibly even Cedric Soares.

If Smith Rowe Elneny and Eddie Nketiah get on tonight, it is odd to think that they will be the only survivors from the sole time these two met in the League Cup before, five years ago during Unai Emery’s first season at the Emirates, such has been the overhaul. But it has been even more extreme in Middlesex where Neal Maupay, back in his happy place after a rotten year at Everton, is the last Bee standing five years on. No better time to start his revival with Kevin Schade absent until the new year and Ivan Toney out, if he is coming back at all, until January 16.