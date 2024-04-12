Brentford v Sheffield United preview: Team news, head to head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will provide a full injury update in his press conference later on Friday.
Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock and Kevin Schade are close to a return, while Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey remain out.
Sheffield United will check on the fitness of Jack Robinson, who came off with an ankle injury against Chelsea.
George Baldock, Rhian Brewster, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham and John Egan are all absentees.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Brentford are without a win in their last six league games against Sheffield United (D2, L4).
The Blades have won their last three meetings between the sides, including 1-0 at Bramall Lane earlier this season.
Chris Wilder's side could therefore complete just a sixth-ever double against a single team in a Premier League campaign.
Brentford
Brentford are looking to avoid going 10 league games without a win for the first time since 2017 when in the Championship.
The Bees have dropped a league-high 30 points from winning positions this season.
Bryan Mbeumo has been involved in 16 goals across his previous19 Premier League starts, scoring 11 goals and assisting five more.
However, Ivan Toney is without a goal in the past seven Premier League matches he has started, his longest such run in the competition.
Brentford are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games which both Toney and Mbeumo have started (W5, D6).
Sheffield United
Sheffield United are without a win in their last seven Premier League matches (D3, L4).
The Blades have won just one of their 15 away league games this season, losing 11 times.
They haven't kept a clean sheet on the road in the Premier League since May 2021, when they won 1-0 at Everton.
Their 82 goals conceded is the most after 31 games of a top-flight campaign since Ipswich Town shipped 85 in 1963-64.
Chris Wilder has won all three of his league encounters against Brentford while Thomas Frank has been in charge.
Oli McBurnie has six Premier League goals this season, equalling his best return in the competition.
All six of McBurnie's league goals have been scored at home this term. He no goals and two red cards in 10 top-flight away appearances in 2023-24.