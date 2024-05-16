Brentford v Newcastle: Pick of the stats
Brentford have lost each of their past four Premier League games against Newcastle, while they have only faced Crystal Palace more in the competition without ever winning (six) than against the Magpies (five).
Newcastle have won both of their Premier League away games against Brentford – only against Crystal Palace have they ever won their first three on the road in the competition (first four).
Brentford have alternated between winning (three) and losing (two) of their final league games in each of the past five seasons - beating Manchester City 1-0 last season.
Newcastle have only lost their final league game in one of the past nine seasons (W7 D1), going down 3-1 at home to Liverpool in 2019-20.