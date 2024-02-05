Is Brentford v Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Erling Haaland could make a return to the Manchester City starting side (PA Wire)

Manchester City could move within two points of the top of the Premier League with a win at Brentford.

Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal has opened the door for Pep Guardiola’s side, who will still have a game in hand on their title rivals after Monday night’s fixture.

A win here would be a fifth successive victory in the league for Manchester City, who have been boosted by the return to full fitness of Erling Haaland ahead of a trip to London.

Brentford, meanwhile, have slipped into the thick of an increasingly intriguing relegation battle after a run of six defeats in seven league games.

When is Brentford vs Manchester City?

Brentford vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 5 February at the Gtech Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to start at 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry remain absent for Brentford, with Sergio Reguilon’s availability therefore useful after the Spanish full-back missed the midweek defeat to Tottenham, his parent club. Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo are also sidelined, while Yoanne Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos remain on international duty.

Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad from which to choose, with Manchester City boosted by the recent returns of Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker may make his first start after overcoming his foot issue having returned from the bench against Burnley.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford XI: Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Alvarez, Foden, Haaland

Prediction

An away win. Brentford 1-3 Manchester City.