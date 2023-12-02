Brentford v Luton LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates after Neal Maupay breaks deadlock

(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

56’ - GOAL! Mee finishes from Mbeumo cross (BRE 2-0 LUT)

49’ - GOAL! Maupay finishes off swift counter-attack (BRE 1-0 LUT)

TEAM NEWS: Mbeumo, Maupay and Wissa start as the forwards for Brentford

TEAM NEWS: Kabore and Chong come into the Luton starting XI for Doughty and Townsend

After Brown concedes a corner, Mbeumo's latest cross into the box almost finds Mee again; then Ghoddos reacts first on the follow-up, striking a bouncing ball well over the crossbar.

Substitution Carlton John Morris Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo

Substitution Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu Jordan Charles Clark

MISS! Coming so close to scoring his first Brentford goal, Onyeka profits from a weak clearance to pick up the ball 20 yards from goal, then sends his shot just wide of the target!

Assist Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo

Brown covers across to block off a diving header from near the penalty spot by Yarmoliuk, as the home side press on in search of a second goal. Luton are firmly on the back foot now.

It looks like Luton have stuck to the same setup despite Lockyer's absence, with Morris taking the armband. They defended particularly well before the break, so Edwards will have been reluctant to change anything.

Goal Neal Maupay

Yellow Card Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong

Brentford kick off, and we are back under way in West London!

Substitution Thomas Alun Lockyer Jacob Samuel Brown

Luton have now failed to score a first-half goal in 13 of their 14 Premier League games, more often than any other team in the English top flight this season. However, the Hatters have netted a league-high 83 per cent of their goals during the second half, with eight coming in the final 15 minutes - Brentford beware!

Lacking much in the way of spectacle, but certainly not short of endeavour from both sides, a first half bereft of clear-cut goal chances ends with the scores still level. Brentford may have totally dominated possession - having no less than 77 per cent - but they have struggled to carve open an obdurate Luton team happy to suffer long spells without the ball. Mbeumo has been the brightest spark, but the Cameroon international's radar has been off when it comes to shots on goal.

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 LUTON TOWN

In the first minute of at least two added on for stoppages, Maupay swivels and strikes the ball from 20 yards out. It's sliced well over the top, though, and it seems the first half will end goalless.

Following a flick off Mengi's head in the Luton area, Kabore deflects the ball on to his own arm, prompting Brentford's fans to appeal for a penalty. However, neither the referee nor VAR are interested, so the game goes on.

Ghoddos swings a cross over from the right flank, but it hangs a little too high, and Kaminski plucks the ball out of the air without any trouble. The hosts' pressure continues, but Luton are standing firm so far.

A mazy out-to-in run by Wissa ends with a rather tame shot at goal from just outside Luton's area, allowing Kaminski to make a simple save in the centre of his goal.

CLOSE! Peeling away from his marker on the right, Mbeumo then powers inside to shoot from around 20 yards out, sending the ball flashing wide of the left-hand post via a deflection! If anyone can break the deadlock in West London, surely it's the Bees' skilful winger.

Yellow Card Thomas Kaminski

Helping out Bell, Ogbene stays alert to cover Mbeumo's run to the right byline, shepherding Brentford's danger man out of play with some determined defending.

With a welcome touch of composure, Barkley spreads the play out wide and sets up a Luton counter-attack down the right. However, Mee ultimately gets the ball clear and Brentford are back on the ball.

After Bell brings down the increasingly influential Mbeumo, the latter's mishit free-kick towards the box is initially cleared away from danger by Luton's defence - but Brentford regain possession and continue to press for an opening goal.

Mbeumo cushions the ball with his first touch, then drives inside from the right. He then opens up an angle to shoot, but when he lets fly from the edge of the area, the ball is sent spinning well over the crossbar.

WIDE! The first serious shot at goal finally arrives, as Yarmoliuk thumps a deflected effort wide of the left-hand post following Janelt's cutback. That's a little better from Brentford!

Caught out of position, Flekken is beaten by the flight of a cross from the right, and Luton have to concede a corner. Brentford will have a welcome set-piece opportunity.

Luton Town are winless in 10 league visits to Brentford since a 2-1 win in England's second tier back in September 1992. Although they've posed no threat today, the Hatters are still very much in contention to end that barren spell.

Norgaard hurls in a long throw from the left, which is flicked on towards Maupay in the six-yard box. The latter's looping header drops straight into Kaminski's waiting gloves, though. That's as close as we've come to a goal - and it wasn't that close!

It remains rather aimless from Brentford at the moment, and they are perhaps not accustomed to dominating the ball as much as this in the Premier League - can the Bees start to create some chances now?

After Janelt concedes a corner on the left, Barkley delivers an outswinging ball towards the penalty spot. However, Pinnock leaps highest and heads the ball well clear of danger.

Ogbene and then Chong draw fouls in midfield, as Luton try to edge forward with a counter-attack. They've yet to breach Brentford's box, having shown almost zero ambition to do so.

Mbeumo's loose touch on the right touchline allows Bell in to steal the ball, and the Brentford striker then compounds his error by bringing down the Luton full-back and conceding a free-kick.

Over the opening minutes, Brentford have had an incredible 84 per cent share of possession, but they've yet to carve their obdurate opponents open.

Brentford are still bossing the ball, but they are being met with stiff resistance from the Luton back line. As the Hatters are one of only four sides yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, they'll be determined to hold out for 90 minutes today.

The hosts are now beginning to find their rhythm, stroking the ball about with purpose in midfield, as their visitors drop back and defend deep inside their own half - that could be the pattern for much of today's game.

Following further treatment, Lockyer is passed fit to continue, and he jogs back into his position at the heart of Luton's back three. It's been a disjointed start to the match so far.

Having taken a blow on the back from Norgaard, Lockyer has to limp over to the touchline, and he remains absent from the Luton defence as the game now resumes.

After Lockyer is penalised for blatantly fouling Maupay within moments of kick-off, the Luton captain's eventful start to the game continues as he is then left writhing on the turf and requires medical treatment.

Luton Town kick off, and we are under way in Brentford!

In overcast, chilly conditions, the players file out on to the pitch: kick-off is now just moments away!

Meanwhile, Luton's Rob Edwards has made two switches following last week's win over Crystal Palace: Alfie Doughty and Andros Townsend make way; Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore is back following concussion and Tahith Chong comes into midfield. Marvelous Nakamba, Cauley Woodrow, Dan Potts and Albert Sambi Lokonga are among the Hatters' injury absentees.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank makes one change to the starting XI that lined up against Arsenal, as on-loan striker Neal Maupay replaces a defender, Saman Ghoddos - that indicates a change in formation. Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade and Josh Dasilva all remain sidelined, alongside the suspended Ivan Toney.

SUBS: Tim Krul, Jacob Brown, Zack Nelson, Elijah Adebayo, Ryan Giles, Andros Townsend, Luke Berry, Joe Johnson, Jordan Clark.

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho; Issa Kabore, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley, Amari'i Bell; Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Michael Olakigbe, Mads Roerslev, Charlie Goode, Saman Ghoddos, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mathias Jorgensen, Shandon Baptiste, Myles Peart-Harris.

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Vitaly Janelt; Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk; Bryan Mbeumo, Neal Maupay, Yoane Wissa.

A dramatic finale saw Luton Town run out 2-1 winners against Crystal Palace last weekend, marking the first time since the 1991-92 season that the Hatters have won a top-flight fixture at Kenilworth Road. Having inched further clear of the relegation zone with their first-ever Premier League home victory, Luton now tackle a side that have dominated them for several years: they've lost on five of their last six visits to Brentford, where they last tasted success some 21 years ago.

After failing to score in a Premier League home game for the first time this year, during last week's 1-0 defeat to London rivals Arsenal, Brentford lost their grip on a top-half spot in the Premier League table. Now occupying 11th place, the Bees are not only aiming to avoid a third successive league loss but also to score their first goal since early November. However, ahead of today's contest, only two of their eight home fixtures this term have ended in victory.

Hello and welcome to today's Premier League clash between Brentford and Luton Town at the Gtech Community Stadium!

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…