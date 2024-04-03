Brentford v Brighton: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For the midweek matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he takes on UB40 drummer and Birmingham City fan Jimmy Brown.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

This should be a decent game. Brighton did well against Liverpool on Sunday but, if anything, they scored too early at Anfield, and I never really thought they would hang on.

Brentford were excellent against Manchester United and it seems strange they are on such a poor run, with only one win from their past 10 games.

I am going to back the Bees to put that right here and pull away from the relegation zone, because they are definitely too good to go down.

Ivan Toney was very good against United and unlucky not to score, and the goals are going to start flowing for him again soon.

Brown's prediction: 2-1

I like watching Brighton but I think Brentford will win.

