Brentford star admits Premier League relegation fear as daunting fixture run looms

Mads Roerslev admits he fears relegation but says Thomas Frank is telling his Brentford players that one win is all they need to ignite their season.

Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Chelsea kept Brentford in 15th place in the table, but the Bees were closing in on victory before conceding a late equaliser.

Just six points above the relegation zone, Brentford now face a tough run of fixtures, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Brighton and Aston Villa four of their next five opponents.

“We know every single point is crucial for us right now,” said Bees defender Roerslev.

“Thomas has said one win could be the start of an unbeaten run. We have this feeling.

“Close [on Saturday], but we had a really good performance in the second half and there’s a lot to build on from that.

“We have something like seven really big players injured. Of course, it’s not ideal. We have to stop giving silly goals away.

Mads Roerslev was on the scoresheet as Brentford battled to a draw with Chelsea (Getty Images)

“I fear it [relegation], but it’s not something the next game is depending on. We are not satisfied with our performances for the last couple of weeks.

“We still have a good chance to finish in a decent place with 11 games left.”

There was a smattering of boos from home fans at half-time on Saturday, when Brentford were trailing 1-0.

Roerslev said: “I didn’t notice it myself, but we need every single person’s support.”

Frank, meanwhile, was outraged by the minority who had booed. He said: “I’d like to speak to the ones who booed — is that support?

“We’re talking about Brentford against one of the biggest clubs in the world. We’re down 1-0. I know I can’t swear, but what the…?”